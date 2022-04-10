RAY'S PICKS: Villeneuve turned 'Dune' into a sci-fi classic

“Dune” (2021): Visionary director Denis Villeneuve has done the seemingly impossible: He’s made a magnificent film out of Frank Herbert’s foundational, classic, but famously thorny and difficult 1965 novel. Like Peter Jackson with his classic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Dune” succeeds mostly because of taste and talent. The movie’s look, feel, sound and tone reflect the strangeness of the novel. The acting is magnificent throughout, most particularly by Rebecca Ferguson, who deserved an Oscar nomination for her role as Lady Jessica Atreides. On March 27, the film justly won Academy Awards for sound, visual effects, production design, cinematography, score and editing. Warning to the uninitiated: When you sit down to watch this film, keep in mind it only covers about half of the book!

“The Lost Leonardo” (2021): I never seem to tire of good art documentaries. This one tells the dodgy story about the sudden emergence of a “lost” painting by Leonardo da Vinci, and the subsequent chaos this created in the international art world. Like “Made You Look” (2020) and other recent docs, this film describes a fascinating problem about rooting out fake “masterpieces” in the high levels of the art world: It’s a crime with very few victims. Too many categories of people in the process are motivated to find a work of art genuine. The movie leaves you to make your own conclusion about the painting at its center (“Salvator Mundi”). Let me know what you think about this “lost” Leonardo!

“The Rescue” (2021): I’m pretty sure that no other movie had me whispering “Oh, my God” as often as this riveting documentary. Directed by the same Oscar-winning husband-and-wife team of filmmakers who gave us “Free Solo,” this real-life adventure is about the daring attempts to rescue a group of 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach from an underwater cave in which they had become trapped after a flash flood. I remember this news story, but trust me, I did not absorb any of the details about the effort, ingenuity and danger that went with the attempts to get the kids out alive. You’ll watch this one with your jaw open!

“Julia” (2021): I can’t seem to get enough of Julia Child. This absorbing documentary takes us on a journey through her fascinating life, starting as a child of privilege in Pasadena, California, where she decidedly did not fit in her social surroundings. Trying to join the war effort in 1942, she was deemed — at 6 feet, 2 inches — too tall for the Women’s Army Corps. She joined the Office of Strategic Services and soon became an intelligence researcher. Eventually she married, and while living in France she discovered cooking ... and the rest is history. Very few people change the culture as much as she did, and this film lets us enjoy this remarkable woman’s story.

