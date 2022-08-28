RAY'S PICKS: ‘Underworld’ a pioneer of gangster/noir films

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Underworld” (1927): No, not the Kate Beckinsale emo-goth franchise. Directed by Josef von Sternberg and written by Ben Hecht (who won an Oscar for it), this is the film widely considered to be the origin of both the gangster picture and the noir film. Career criminal Bull Weed (George Bancroft) decides to help his old friend and attorney “Rolls Royce” (Clive Brook) and get him dried out. It works! Only one problem: It turns out that handsome Brook cleans up a little too well and promptly becomes a romantic rival to Bancroft’s girlfriend Feathers (Evelyn Brent). The three character names tell you most of what you need to know about this foundational movie. Creaky and dated? Absolutely. But it’s still fascinating to watch the beginning of so many movie tropes which have echoed down through the ages.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“The Wasp Woman” (1959): Roger Corman strikes again with this teeny low-budget thriller from my birth year. Susan Cabot (in very unconvincing age makeup) stars as the CEO of a cosmetics company who thinks she may be onto a great new way to create anti-aging products. Making a classic Horror Movie Mistake, she impatiently uses herself as a test subject. At first it seems to go great (goodbye, bad aging makeup!). But not so fast. Look for Corman in a cameo as a hospital doctor. Sadly, in real life, Cabot’s son bludgeoned her to death with a barbell in 1986.

Now streaming on Kanopy and Amazon Prime.

Double feature from hell:

“Bloody Hell” (2020): Time to suit up for a real over-the-top shocker. Ben O’Toole stars as a man who’s just completed a prison term for what some might consider a heroic act. Because of movie reasons, he ends up not only in Finland, but captured by the very last family in Finland that you’d ever want to meet. An interesting note about this production: Even though it’s set in America and Scandinavia, it is an Australian film with an all-Australian cast. The actors playing Finns are speaking the language phonetically! Also, there are two actors playing two roles each (O’Toole also plays his character’s alter ego, and Travis Jeffery plays twins Gael and Gideon). You have to be in the mood for this one, but if you are, it’s a splattery blast.

Now streaming on Shudder and rentable on Amazon Video.

“Gate of Hell” (1953): Based on a play by Kan Kikuchi, this is a tale of doomed romantic obsession in medieval Japan. Made just at the end of the American occupation, the Japanese filmmakers had access to the Eastman color process, and the result is a film bursting with some of the most vivid colors you’ve ever seen in a movie. You can feel the purples bouncing off of your retinas. It won the Oscar for costumes, and you won’t wonder why. Kazuo Hasegawa is wonderful as the samurai who burns for a love he cannot have, and Machiko Kyô is luminous as the object of his desire. This is one of those films that makes you feel as if you’ve been transported into a beautiful storybook.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Trivia Question 963: Director Josef von Sternberg is most associated with the career of what female movie star?

Answer to Trivia Question 961: Actress Lea Thompson is the mother of actress Zoey Deutsch.