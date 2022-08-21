RAY'S PICKS: 'Uncharted' a surprise for video-game flick

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Uncharted” (2022): I wish I got to say this more often: This movie was much better than I expected it to be. Why? Because historically, movies based on video game franchises tend to stink. I’ve played virtually all of the “Uncharted” games and love them, and to say that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are wrong wrong WRONG for the roles of Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan is an epic understatement. However, the director Ruben Fleischer did make the fun “Zombieland,” and Tom Holland, while miscast, is a terrifically appealing movie star. While it is very much its own thing (the violence is softened from the games), it is still respectful and suggestive of the incredibly entertaining games. Surprisingly, I can really recommend this!

Now streaming on Netflix.

“Branded to Kill” (1967): Remember that ride “Barrel of Fun” at Astroworld where they spun you around inside a big cylinder? Well, that’s kind of the feeling you get watching this absolutely bonkers Japanese yakuza film from 1967. Its mostly incoherent story has something to do with rivalry between a group of ranked gangster assassins. But forget the plot. The reasons to watch this madness are the stunning widescreen black-and-white cinematography, the over-the-top action, the jarringly abrupt editing and the super-cool jazzy score. I can’t really tell you what this craziness is about, but I sure had fun watching it. Note: Lots of nudity, sex and violence.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Rob Savage double feature: Young horror director Rob Savage is making his mark in modern chillers. Here are two of my favorites of his.

“Dawn of the Deaf” (2016): Savage gets a lot done in about 12 minutes in this interesting set-up. You see several deaf characters going about their day, just living life. Suddenly, there’s an unexplained event that changes everything. It’s more of a promise than a whole film, but it makes you wonder what the full-length treatment might be like (in a good way). It’s an interesting double bill with “Host,” as it features many of the same cast members.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“Host” (2020): I’m becoming a fan of movies that all take place on a computer screen. This is a really fun one. A group of bored friends suffering through early COVID lockdown decides to bring in a professional medium and have a séance by Zoom. What could go wrong, right? Alas, one of the silly friends doesn’t heed the warning about being respectful to the medium and to the spirits. If you’re in a movie about a séance, this is not a good mistake to make. Much livecast creepiness ensues. The movie is short and scary as hell.

Now streaming on Shudder, AMC+ and DirecTV Stream.

Trivia Question 962: Speaking of movies based on video games, which one of these ill-fated adaptations featured Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role?

Answer to Trivia Question 960: The term for something that a movie plot is driven by but is unimportant in itself (like the contents of the briefcase in “Pulp Fiction”) is known as a MacGuffin.