RAY'S PICKS: Tough crime flick spotlights 1970s New York City

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

Across 110th Street (1972): In the mood for a gritty, steamy crime story? New York City in the 1970s was arguably at its nadir: Crime was rampant and there was a sense that the city was on its last legs. Anthony Quinn plays a veteran — and fairly racist — police captain who is investigating a drug deal gone wrong in Harlem. He has to work with, and defer to, a black lieutenant (the wonderful Yaphet Kotto). At the same time these two cops are investigating, the gang that was stolen from is also investigating the hit on their drug money. It all comes to a head in a violent series of clashes across the city. Antonio Fargas and Anthony Franciosa shine in supporting roles. If you don’t blink, you can catch a cameo by future Oscar nominee Burt Young.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.