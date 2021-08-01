RAY'S PICKS: Tough crime flick spotlights 1970s New York City

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Across 110th Street (1972): In the mood for a gritty, steamy crime story? New York City in the 1970s was arguably at its nadir: Crime was rampant and there was a sense that the city was on its last legs. Anthony Quinn plays a veteran — and fairly racist — police captain who is investigating a drug deal gone wrong in Harlem. He has to work with, and defer to, a black lieutenant (the wonderful Yaphet Kotto). At the same time these two cops are investigating, the gang that was stolen from is also investigating the hit on their drug money. It all comes to a head in a violent series of clashes across the city. Antonio Fargas and Anthony Franciosa shine in supporting roles. If you don’t blink, you can catch a cameo by future Oscar nominee Burt Young.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Nobody (2021): I’m a fan of violence-and-mayhem Russian director Ilya Naishuller. He made a really fun movie in 2015 called Hardcore Henry. This time around he’s got a mainstream star: Bob Odenkirk, who was in the news last week after having a “heart-related incident” on the set of Better Call Saul, but is reportedly stable. Instead of filming in his native Moscow, Naishuller has us running around Winnipeg. After trying to be a good Samaritan, Odenkirk provokes the ire of the local Russian mob. Lucky for him and for us, he’s got some long-dormant talents he’s able to pull out of mothballs. Much, much violence ensues. This was the first in-theater movie I saw after 13 COVID months, and I enjoyed it very much. To Kill a Mockingbird it’s not, but if you’re in the mood for a loud, intense action thriller, Nobody has you covered.
Now rentable on Amazon and other VOD services.
Craig Zobel double feature: This week we’re featuring two films from the talented maverick who directed the astonishing Compliance (2012) and most of 2021’s Mare of Easttown on HBO.
The Hunt (2020): I finally caught up with this wildly controversial riff on The Most Dangerous Game. Long before its release, it was the source of furious arguments all across the internet. The premise is as simple as it is offensive: A group of rich maniacs representing one side of America’s political divide seems to be hunting a hapless group of victims who represent the other side of America’s political divide. The big joke (and big surprise) of the film is that it has a lot on its mind beside puerile polemics. Both sides of the political coin get dragged hilariously by the script, and the situation is, naturally, more complex than it looks. It’s all anchored by a ridiculously good star-making performance by the fierce Betty Gilpin. She’s smart, hilarious and scary.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Great World of Sound (2007): This is one of those low-key movies where you feel like a fly on the wall observing real life. Pat Healy plays a milquetoast loser who gets hustled into taking a job “recruiting” new pop music artists. He soon learns that his role is a lot more reprehensible than that, and the story of the movie is watching how this realization begins to damage him more and more. Along the way you’ll meet dozens of aspiring musical performers of, let’s just say, varying quality. The film features an absolutely sensational performance by Kene Holiday as Healy’s enthusiastic partner in crime. Holiday’s charm just pops right out of the movie. (You might remember him as Tyler on Matlock.)
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Trivia Question 907: In New York City, what is 110th Street the northern border of?
Answer to Trivia Question 905: The Doberman Gang, the first of three films starring a quintet of bank-robbing pooches, came out in 1972, the same year as They Only Kill Their Masters.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.