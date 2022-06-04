RAY'S PICKS: Thriller ‘Kimi’ takes a page out of ‘Rear Window’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

"Kimi" (2022): Steven Soderbergh rarely lets me down. In this nifty thriller, the charismatic Zoë Kravitz plays a tech worker who turns out to be a little too good at her job for her own good. She’s a kind of researcher/fact checker for a service very much like Siri, and one day she thinks she hears something wrong as she listens to feeds from various “Kimi” digital assistant feeds. And quicker than you can say “Rear Window,” she becomes convinced she’s onto something. Her ability to do something about the issue is hampered somewhat by her acute agoraphobia — she basically can’t even leave her own apartment. What’s a woman with what may be evidence of a serious crime to do in this situation? Watch and find out.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

"The Steel Helmet" (1951): Sometimes timing really is everything. Tough-as-nails director Sam Fuller leaped into action when the Korean War began, wrote this movie in a week and prepped it in under less than six months. Filmed in 10 days (mostly in Griffith Park in Los Angeles), it nevertheless has tremendous narrative power. Full of mostly unfamiliar faces (including Gene Evans, Robert Hutton, James Edwards and Richard Loo), the action is tightly focused on one small group of misplaced American soldiers trying to keep safe until they can reconnect with their outfit. It’s a great example of guerilla filmmaking at its best.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel and Kanopy.

"Stowaway" (2021): Here’s a smart, tiny (four cast members!) science fiction movie about the moral issues of survival. When their Mars-bound spacecraft that was designed for two people but recently adapted to accommodate three people suddenly (for movie reasons) has to take care of four people, things get dicey. The commander (the peerless Toni Collette) has to work with her crew (Anna Kendrick, who also produced, and Daniel Dae Kim) have to work out what to do about the fact that, with the surprise appearance of their fourth member (Shamier Anderson), all of their lives are in jeopardy. This is one of those Just Solve The Problem Movies, with no room for subplots. If you buy into the premise, the tension gets pretty crazy.

Now streaming on Netflix.

"Say Your Prayers" (2020): Remember Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter’s unpleasant foster brother? Harry Melling, the actor who played him in five of the films, has grown into a fine actor (you may remember him as the limbless thespian in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”). He’s the main reason to see this oddball movie about two radical Catholic orphan brother assassins who are sent by the priest who raised them (the legendary Derek Jacobi) to kill a popular Christopher-Hitchens-like anti-religion author at a book festival in Yorkshire. The movie is a bit like a “lite” version of “In Bruges.” Vinette Robinson is very appealing as a flack for the famous writer who finds Melling’s hapless sad sack personality somehow appealing. The movie is an odd little trifle that is, in the end, deeply cynical.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Trivia Question #951: In "Kimi," it’s agoraphobia that makes it difficult for the star’s character to solve her crime problem. In the classic “Rear Window,” what is it that makes it hard for James Stewart to do the same?

Answer to Trivia Question #949: Similar to “Minding the Gap,” “Boyhood” follows a child’s life for 12 key years of growing up.

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.