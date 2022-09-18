RAY'S PICKS: ‘The Suitcase’ dramatizes 9/11 airport scene

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“The Suitcase” (2017): This short film dramatizes a true story about an underachieving baggage handler (Mojean Aria) at Logan International Airport in Boston. On Sept. 11, 2001, he gets a bad feeling about a particular suitcase designated for American Airlines Flight 11. He acts upon this feeling, and then suddenly his day, as you can imagine, gets a whole lot more complicated. This little movie has a nice fly-on-the wall quality that makes it easy to imagine you’re witnessing these fatal events yourself.

Now streaming on YouTube and Kanopy.

“The Long Day Closes” (1992): In the mood for a dreamy memory film? Here’s the ticket. Terence Davies remembers what it was like growing up working class in Liverpool in the mid-1950s. He’s the youngest of four children, with a patient and hard-working mother and no father. The film isn’t plot-driven, it’s about sounds, sights and impressions — his strict teachers at school, his kind (and much older) siblings and his explorations of his crumbling neighborhood. It’s a deliberately paced film, but I wasn’t bored for one minute. Interesting note: The young actor who plays Davies (Leigh McCormack) never made another film, but successfully followed his dream to become a fireman. The other actors (Marjorie Yates, Anthony Watson, Nicholas Lamont, Ayse Owens) are uniformly excellent and interesting.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“Mandy” (2018): Here’s the story of a loving couple (Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough) who live in happy isolation in the forest. Little do they know that a homicidal religious cult is close by (led by a creepy Linus Roache) that soon violently kidnaps the couple. What follows is an unhinged specter of blood-soaked revenge. This is absolutely not a movie to watch unless you really know what you are getting into. Think of this as a heavy-metal horror fever dream. If that’s what you’re feeling like on a Tuesday night, “Mandy” delivers the goods!

Now streaming on Shudder.

“Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself” (2020): This is director Frank Oz’s capture of Derek DelGaudio’s live stage show in New York. The best way I can describe this guy is to call him an existential magician. The show is about a journey into selfhood, and he takes the audience along with him for the ride. Literally. The show is interactive from the minute the audience walks into the theater. What follows is intriguing and sometimes mind-blowing. It includes magic tricks, but it goes way past that into mentalism, memory tricks and even ... teleportation? Whatever it is, it’s a blast, and watching it will make you sorry you didn’t get to experience this singular show in person.

Now streaming on Hulu.

Trivia Question 966: Which of this week’s films was directed by someone who had a cameo in “The Blues Brothers” (1980)?

Answer to Trivia Question 964: The year after “The Quiet Earth,” a gorgeous time-travel film set partially in New Zealand was released: “The Navigator.”