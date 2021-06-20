RAY'S PICKS: 'The Reckless Moment' lives up to its name

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Reckless Moment (1949): Feel like watching classic star Joan Bennett make a series of stunningly poor decisions? Of course you do. In this pedal-to-the-metal Southern California noir, Joan has a problem: Her teenage daughter is involved with an older grifter (Shepperd Strudwick). Not good. But things go seriously south after she tries to intervene. And to make things worse, slick James Mason shows up to blackmail her. What’s a glam Betty Crocker housewife to do? Hold on to your hats and find out. If you look at the movie from the right angle, the fact that it’s surely Bennett’s worst screen performance makes the whole thing more fun.
Available on YouTube.
Barricade (1950): I’ve described “confused noir” films in this column recently. Well here’s a “confused Western.” It’s a fast and entertaining remake of Jack London’s The Sea Wolf, but you still may be left scratching your head. Who’s the story about? Dane Clark, who’s on the run from the law? If so, why does he disappear for big chunks of the movie? Maybe it’s Robert Douglas, an undercover lawyer? If so, why is he so ... bland? Maybe it’s the bad guy, Raymond Massey, who’s running a dangerous mining operation like a remote kingdom. But, you know, he’s the bad guy! Or could it be lovely Ruth Roman, a dame who’s also an escaped crook. But if it’s her, why do none of the men in the movie seem interested in her? Plus, how many Westerns feature an impressive portrait of Richard III? All in all, an odd little gem from 1950 that’s worth seeing.
Now rentable on Amazon Video.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019): From André Ovredal, the director who made the wonderful Trollhunter, comes this charming sort-of horror anthology based on a series of YA books. A group of teenagers decides to explore a local haunted house. After they get locked in (movie reasons), they discover a book written by a former resident of the house, which seems to generate a series of scary stories featuring each of the kids. It gives the movie a chance to explore several variations on classic horror tropes. While not for little kids, this creepfest is fine for teenagers or anyone who wants a little charm with their horror.
Now streaming on Showtime.
Oxygen (2021): I love claustrophobia movies. The main action of this tense science fiction thriller takes place in a small cryogenic pod that the main character (Mélanie Laurent) wakes up in. She doesn’t remember who she is, or why she’s wired into this suspended animation device. All she knows is that she’s running out of oxygen. The computer artificial intelligence that serves as her only companion (Mathieu Amalric) isn’t nearly as helpful as you’d think he would be. Why? That’s the mystery that must be solved ... before all the oxygen runs out.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Trivia Question 901: Which of this week’s performers was a survivor of the sinking of the Andrea Doria?
Answer to Trivia Question 899: Gordon MacRae plays (basically) a singing ghost in Carousel (1956).
