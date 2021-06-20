RAY'S PICKS: 'The Reckless Moment' lives up to its name

The Reckless Moment (1949): Feel like watching classic star Joan Bennett make a series of stunningly poor decisions? Of course you do. In this pedal-to-the-metal Southern California noir, Joan has a problem: Her teenage daughter is involved with an older grifter (Shepperd Strudwick). Not good. But things go seriously south after she tries to intervene. And to make things worse, slick James Mason shows up to blackmail her. What’s a glam Betty Crocker housewife to do? Hold on to your hats and find out. If you look at the movie from the right angle, the fact that it’s surely Bennett’s worst screen performance makes the whole thing more fun.

Barricade (1950): I’ve described “confused noir” films in this column recently. Well here’s a “confused Western.” It’s a fast and entertaining remake of Jack London’s The Sea Wolf, but you still may be left scratching your head. Who’s the story about? Dane Clark, who’s on the run from the law? If so, why does he disappear for big chunks of the movie? Maybe it’s Robert Douglas, an undercover lawyer? If so, why is he so ... bland? Maybe it’s the bad guy, Raymond Massey, who’s running a dangerous mining operation like a remote kingdom. But, you know, he’s the bad guy! Or could it be lovely Ruth Roman, a dame who’s also an escaped crook. But if it’s her, why do none of the men in the movie seem interested in her? Plus, how many Westerns feature an impressive portrait of Richard III? All in all, an odd little gem from 1950 that’s worth seeing.