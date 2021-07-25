RAY'S PICKS: 'The Penny Black' is a fascinating documentary

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Penny Black (2021): I love documentaries. There’s a particular subgenre of the form that I refer to as “shaggy dog docs.” This one is based on a story told to the filmmaker by his friend, a curious guy named Will Smith. The story is this: His neighbor, a sketchy Russian thug, gave him a valuable stamp collection to hold for him, and then disappeared. And maybe that’s exactly what happened. But as this fascinating story plays out, you (and the filmmakers) begin to wonder if we might be dealing with the documentary equivalent of an unreliable narrator. I’m still not sure what I believe about the whole story. Let me know what you think!
Now rentable on Amazon Video and other VOD services.
Greenland (2020): I was surprised and delighted by how good this end-of-the-world thriller was. Gerard Butler stars as a structural engineer whose family is caught up in the frantic 48 hours during which the Earth is subject to a devastating series of impacts from a disintegrated comet. The film does an excellent job working you through each moment, each problem, each setback that keep the various family members from getting to the promised safe haven of the title. It’s fun watching smart characters solve problems, even as the filmmakers ratchet up the disasters.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Night Moves (1975): This very ‘70s neo noir is more about mood and attitude than it is plot, which is a good thing, because if you think about the plot too much you may get a migraine. But it’s a delight to watch world-weary detective Gene Hackman try to solve the mystery of a faded starlet’s teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) while presiding over his own disintegrating marriage. Also featuring Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and Harris Yulin. This is one of those films that reminds you of what a relaxed place we’d gotten to morally before the Reagan years and AIDS called a screeching halt to the sexual revolution.
Streaming on Kanopy, rentable on Amazon Video.
Red Salute (1935): Here’s an odd romantic comedy. It starts out trying to make you think it’s about politics — Barbara Stanwyck plays the rebellious daughter of a general (Purnell Pratt) and she’s besotted with a radical internationalist (Hardie Albright) — but then pretty quickly it shows its true colors. It’s really about you sitting back and enjoying Barb and a naughty AWOL soldier (a very charming Robert Young) try really hard not to fall in love with each other. Along the ride are the always-hilarious Ruth Donnelly and Cliff Edwards as her henpecked husband Rooney. Edwards, a famous singer, gets several chances to show off his lovely voice during the movie. Listen carefully and you’ll recognize him as the voice of Jiminy Cricket.
Now streaming on YouTube.
Trivia Question 906: Which of this week’s directors made a film in which both of his leading female characters won Oscars?
Answer to Trivia Question 904: Canadian director David Cronenberg has a memorable cameo in the film To Die For.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.