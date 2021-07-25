RAY'S PICKS: 'The Penny Black' is a fascinating documentary

The Penny Black (2021): I love documentaries. There’s a particular subgenre of the form that I refer to as “shaggy dog docs.” This one is based on a story told to the filmmaker by his friend, a curious guy named Will Smith. The story is this: His neighbor, a sketchy Russian thug, gave him a valuable stamp collection to hold for him, and then disappeared. And maybe that’s exactly what happened. But as this fascinating story plays out, you (and the filmmakers) begin to wonder if we might be dealing with the documentary equivalent of an unreliable narrator. I’m still not sure what I believe about the whole story. Let me know what you think!