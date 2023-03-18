“The Miracle Worker” (1962). Admit it. It’s been way too long since we’ve watched this astonishing classic. Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke recreate their Broadway roles as Annie Sullivan and Helen Keller in this unforgettable story of teacher and student. Arthur Penn directs with awesome sensitivity and insight (he also directed the play). Surprisingly not nominated for Best Picture! A bit of interesting random trivia: Bancroft’s real first and middle names were “Anna Maria” and Patty Duke’s were “Anna Marie.”

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

“Cavalcade” (1933). Based on a hugely successful London play by Noel Coward, “Cavalcade” tells the thirty-year history of two English families, one upper crust, one working class. Taking place between New Year’s Eve 1899 and the same night in 1933, the story covers parenting, ambition, alcoholism, two wars, and even the Titanic disaster. The play was so huge that no American theater could produce it, which Fox used to help promote the film. Like the later Fox film “Titanic,” this one took home the Best Production Design, Director and Picture Oscars.

Now rentable on Amazon Video.

“The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker” (2023). The clue is right there in the title. It should come as a surprise to none of us that the title character of this entertaining Netflix doc would end up being – shall we say – a mixed blessing. Sure, he helped neutralize a violent man who was abusing innocent people with his car and his fists … but why was our hero (Kai Lawrence is sort of his name) carrying a hatchet in the first place? We largely get the story from a Fresno television sports anchor (Jessob Reisbeck) who kind of created the monster with his first interview. The film is an interesting look at the mechanics of sudden fame in the internet age.

Now streaming on Netflix.

“Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist” (2019). What could be more fun that sitting down with a legendary director and listen to him talk about his most legendary film? It’s just Friedkin, the interviewer and lots and lots of clips. The director is engagingly astute in his observations about the mysteries of the creative process. He admits that many choices he made on the film weren’t academic or even that conscious, but rather instinctual. From the minute he read his friend William Peter Blatty’s novel, he was convinced he was the one to make the film of it, and during the process of planning and making it he seemed to have gotten into a sort of creative zone in which he (happily) just trusted most of his impulses. The result was a film for the ages.

Now streaming on Kanopy and Shudder.

Trivia Question #992: In what film did Barbara Stanwyck find herself caught up in the Titanic disaster?

Answer to Trivia Question #990: Griffin Dunne’s sister Dominique (featured in “Poltergeist”) was murdered by her ex boyfriend in 1983.

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California.