RAY'S PICKS: Tarkovsky’s ‘Rublev’ is a heady adventure

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Andrei Rublev” (1966): For his massive, three-hour epic about Russia’s most iconic icon artist, filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky doesn’t do a straight biopic. Instead, he built a series of connected episodes, each illustrating a different part of Rublev’s religious journey. Along the way we get an eye-popping vision of medieval Russian life. The best sequence is also the longest. It charts the efforts of the young son of a dead bell maker to craft a huge new bell for the local prince. You’ll swear the film crew really went through all of the steps the characters do. The scope of the film is magnificent, particularly during the harrowing Tatar raid sequence. Highly recommended if you’re in the mood for a heady adventure.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Richard Carlos double feature: Often confused with lookalike Hugh Marlowe, Carlson had a long career in Hollywood as an actor and later as a director.

“Fly-By-Night” (1942): One of German director Robert Siodmak’s first American films is this dandy Hitchcock-wannabe starring Richard Carlson and Nancy Kelly. It’s solidly in the mold of “innocent guy gets accused of horrible crime and must go on the run with a pretty woman to prove his innocence.” Carlson and Kelly are funny and charming, and action and quips never slow down. Carlson had a fruitful relationship with Siodmak and his brother Curt, working with them several times over his career.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“The Magnetic Monster” (1953): Like “Fly-By-Night,” this film deals with a science experiment gone wrong. Carlson is a patriotic researcher at the Office of Scientific Investigation, where he learns about a horrible radioactive threat to his city, and eventually, to the entire world. (This is a 1950s science fiction thriller, after all.) The production design team has a lot of fun with an assortment of magnetized props. Pay attention to Jean Byron, who plays Carlson’s wife. The production schedule was so tight, she filmed all of her scenes in one day. Also features Imogene Coca’s longtime husband, King Donovan, as Carlson’s colleague.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

“Ashes and Diamonds” (1958): In Poland, on the last day of World War II, three dimwitted assassins take out the wrong targets. They retreat to town, and the hotel where their actual intended victim is staying, to try again. The film takes place over one long day and night, and really sinks its teeth into the heady pivot point the Polish people were facing — the transition from control by Germany to control by Russia. In some ways the film reminded me of both “Cabaret” and “Nashville” in its increasingly apocalyptic view of society (track the long banquet that’s at the center of the film). Zbigniew Cybulski, desperately trying to remind you of James Dean, gives a kind of fantastically over-the-top, would-be-cool performance as the main assassin. His final scene is one for the books.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

Trivia Question 955: Speaking of Polish films, which one was nominated for three Academy Awards not too long ago? Hint: It was shot in beautiful black and white.

Answer to Trivia Question 953: Lucille Ball starred in “Five Came Back,” a 1939 survival thriller directed by John Farrow.

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.