RAY'S PICKS: Suspenseful 'Skies' worth rediscovering

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Dark Skies” (2013): It’s only eight years old, but it seems this little suspense gem is already completely forgotten. The underrated Keri Russell and Josh Hamilton star as very regular parents whose family is besieged by increasingly bizarre incidents in and around their house. Who is behind it? Or worse ... what is behind it? I don’t want to give it away, but if you watch and listen carefully, you may catch and see many tributes to other famous films in this genre. “Dark Skies” is worth rediscovering!
Now streaming on Netflix.
“Heaven Can Wait” (1943): No, not the Warren Beatty one. The Ernst Lubitsch one. It tells the story of a recently deceased man (Don Ameche) presenting the case for his admittance to hell. In other words, it’s one of those movies that tells the main character’s life story in a series of flashbacks (three years before it was done so effectively in “It’s A Wonderful Life”). The luminous Gene Tierney plays the love of Ameche’s life, and Charles Coburn steals the show (as he so often does) as the grandfather. Lubitsch was forced by the studio to cast Ameche, who he considered a lightweight. But he turned out to be quite pleased with his performance, as I think you will be. Side note: It’s Ameche’s favorite of his own films.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Dead of Winter” (1987): Calling all Mary Steenburgen fans! In this nifty and utterly forgotten chamber thriller, she plays three roles. The principal one is that of an aspiring actress who accepts one of those dodgy “auditions” that only seem to appear in movie plots. Roddy McDowall is the man holding the audition, which quickly turns into something much more sinister than your basic SAG open call. The legendary Arthur Penn directed this remake of a 1945 film, “My Name is Julia Ross,” which we profiled in this column back in April.
Now streaming on Hulu.
“Police Rookie” (1940): This low but sturdy little programmer presents our hero (Gordon Jones) with two big problems: solving his father’s murder and figuring out whether his girl is faithful to him. I know — it rains, it pours, right? So how low budget is this little gem? Well, if you watch carefully you’ll notice that virtually any scene that takes place outdoors is done with rear projection. So big chunks of the movie look like those awkward car scenes in all old movies. The performances are fine, led by Jones, but also featuring Robert Homans and Mary Gordon as his very Irish parents, and Joyce Compton and Craig Reynolds as his girlfriend and best friend. The plot moves quickly and anticipates a whole class of pocket-sized crime thrillers coming down the road as the ‘40s led into the ‘50s.
Now streaming on YouTube.
Trivia Question 916: Which of this week’s performers once starred in a film which opened just months after its director had been murdered?
Answer to Trivia Question 914: The talented Michiel Huisman was featured in director Paul Verhoeven’s hard-hitting “Black Book” (2006).
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.