RAY'S PICKS: Suspenseful 'Skies' worth rediscovering

“Dead of Winter” (1987): Calling all Mary Steenburgen fans! In this nifty and utterly forgotten chamber thriller, she plays three roles. The principal one is that of an aspiring actress who accepts one of those dodgy “auditions” that only seem to appear in movie plots. Roddy McDowall is the man holding the audition, which quickly turns into something much more sinister than your basic SAG open call. The legendary Arthur Penn directed this remake of a 1945 film, “My Name is Julia Ross,” which we profiled in this column back in April.

“Police Rookie” (1940): This low but sturdy little programmer presents our hero (Gordon Jones) with two big problems: solving his father’s murder and figuring out whether his girl is faithful to him. I know — it rains, it pours, right? So how low budget is this little gem? Well, if you watch carefully you’ll notice that virtually any scene that takes place outdoors is done with rear projection. So big chunks of the movie look like those awkward car scenes in all old movies. The performances are fine, led by Jones, but also featuring Robert Homans and Mary Gordon as his very Irish parents, and Joyce Compton and Craig Reynolds as his girlfriend and best friend. The plot moves quickly and anticipates a whole class of pocket-sized crime thrillers coming down the road as the ‘40s led into the ‘50s.