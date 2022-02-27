RAY'S PICKS: Strong performances make ‘Hush’ worthwhile

“Hush” (2016): I’ve become a fan of Mike Flanagan. The movies and television shows he writes are horror-themed with at least an attempt toward intelligence and good filmmaking. This small film (there are five actors total) tells of a successful novelist who has a really bad night as a maniac (John Gallagher Jr.) does his best to terrorize and kill her. It doesn’t help that she lives in a very remote house and — oh, yeah, this is relevant — can’t hear. Shades of “Wait Until Dark.” The two main actors are terrific and the movie works because it sticks to solving the problem. Warning: The story ventures pretty close toward the edge of offensiveness with the “woman in peril” trope, but, at least for me, doesn’t go over it. Your mileage may vary.