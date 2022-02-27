RAY'S PICKS: Strong performances make ‘Hush’ worthwhile

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Hush” (2016): I’ve become a fan of Mike Flanagan. The movies and television shows he writes are horror-themed with at least an attempt toward intelligence and good filmmaking. This small film (there are five actors total) tells of a successful novelist who has a really bad night as a maniac (John Gallagher Jr.) does his best to terrorize and kill her. It doesn’t help that she lives in a very remote house and — oh, yeah, this is relevant — can’t hear. Shades of “Wait Until Dark.” The two main actors are terrific and the movie works because it sticks to solving the problem. Warning: The story ventures pretty close toward the edge of offensiveness with the “woman in peril” trope, but, at least for me, doesn’t go over it. Your mileage may vary.
Now streaming on Netflix.
“Hangover Square” (1945): There aren’t enough films noir about moody composers suspected of being serial killers, that’s what I say. “Hangover Square” is here to help fill that gap. Anchored by an interesting performance by Laird Cregar, who lost 100 pounds to be more right for the role, it tells the story of a talented but haunted musician who just may be a bit of a pyromaniacal homicidal maniac. The beautiful score was penned by Bernard Herrmann and inspired Stephen Sondheim to write his legendary musical “Sweeney Todd.” Due to complications stemming from his rapid weight loss, Cregar died at age 30, two months before the film was released.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Loving Vincent” (2017): I love gimmicks in movies, and “Loving Vincent,” a lovely film that investigates painter Vincent van Gogh’s death, has a terrific one: It’s the first animated film created entirely by oil painting on canvas. To be clear, that’s 65,000 hand-painted pictures created by over 100 artists. Luckily, however, that’s not all the film has to offer. Douglas Booth stars as a young man investigating the artist’s death on behalf of his father (Chris O’Dowd), a postmaster. He interviews a parade of witnesses played by big talents such as Saoirse Ronan, Jerome Flynn, Aidan Turner and others. By the end of the film, you’ll feel closer to this haunted, melancholy soul.
Now streaming on Kanopy, Hoopla and Sundance Now.
“First Cow” (2019): I’ve been a fan of director Kelly Reichardt for years. She makes small, character-driven films that feature beautiful acting and beautiful images. Working with her longtime collaborator Jon Raymond, she has outdone herself with the elegiac “First Cow.” It’s an example of one of the rarest of movie genres, the exploration of an adult friendship. The underrated John Magaro plays a camp cook in 1820s Oregon Territory who’s at loose ends when he meets a friendly and confident adventurer (Orion Lee). The two concoct a criminal plan to wow the local settlement with baked goods made with stolen milk. This is one of those movies that moves at a deliberate pace, a great reminder that slow does not mean boring. I was riveted. I can’t figure out why Magaro isn’t a big star by now.
Now streaming on Showtime.
Trivia Question 937: “First Cow” star John Magaro had an uncredited role in what 2013 best picture nominee?
Answer to Trivia Question 935: “Hamlet” is the Shakespeare play with the most film adaptations.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.