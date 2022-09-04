RAY'S PICKS: Strong cast boosts gambling film ‘Card Counter’

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“The Card Counter” (2021): Both writer/director Paul Schrader and actor Oscar Isaac seem to be drawn to stories about moral gray areas. This film is an uneasy trip down a rabbit hole of a man’s uncomfortable present and horrific past. Isaac plays a low-stakes gambler who is approached by a young man (Tye Sheridan) who knows about his dark military past. Isaac tries to help him, but if you’ve ever seen a Paul Schrader film you know how likely success in that effort will be. In addition to these two leads, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe are also excellent in supporting turns. I don’t gamble, but I always enjoy movies about gambling; there’s something about that world that is inherently cinematic. Grab a cup of black coffee and enjoy this descent down the rabbit hole.

Now streaming on HBO MAX, playing on HBO and rentable on Amazon video.

“House of Gucci” (2021): I can recommend this movie with certain reservations. Mostly it’s a showcase for Lady Gaga, who pulls out all the stops as Patrizia Reggiani, the social climber who marries into the Gucci fashion family and proceeds to claw her way to the top of it. Adam Driver is excellent as her husband, Maurizio Gucci, as are Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino. As for Jared Leto ... well, he’s a lot. You may not like his performance, but you certainly can’t fault it for boldness. Overall, the film is a trashy, glossy telling of a trashy, glossy story (also pretty fictionalized, no big surprise there). But it’s Gaga’s show all the way.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

“The Quiet Earth” (1985): Here’s one of my all-time favorite post-apocalyptic movies. Bruno Lawrence stars as a New Zealand scientist who wakes up after a suicide attempt to find the city, and seemingly the world, empty. This movie was heavily influenced by the wonderful 1959 drama “The World, the Flesh and the Devil” (profiled recently in this column). The film is meditative and thought-provoking. It was also the first science-fiction film ever made in New Zealand. The ending is haunting and beautiful.

Now streaming on Kanopy and rentable on Amazon Video.

“No Time to Die” (2021): I’m not the biggest James Bond fan, but this is one big, brawny, entertaining action movie. I feel like the best of the Daniel Craig cycle of 007 films have benefited from the legacy of the “Bourne” franchise. The action is breathtaking, the production is epic and the stakes feel consequential. It’s probably Craig’s swan song in the role, and he goes out on quite a high note. The car chase in Italy early in the movie is worth the price of admission alone. My only quibble? The wonderful Rami Malek is given a fairly colorless villain to play. He (and we) deserve better.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Trivia Question 964: The year after “The Quiet Earth,” there was a beautiful time-travel film set (partially) in New Zealand. What was it called?

Answer to Trivia Question 962: Jake Gyllenhaal played the title role in the video-game based “Prince of Persia” (2010).