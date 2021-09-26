RAY'S PICKS: Standout performances lift 'Dear John'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Dear John” (2010): Gird your loins, I’m recommending a Nicholas Sparks movie! To be fair, it’s happened once before (2004’s “The Notebook”). This time, the sudsy drama stars Amanda Seyfried as a beach girl who wants to build homes for poor people, and Channing Tatum as an idealistic soldier. When war separates them, they pledge to continue their love through letters. Well, they don’t expect to be apart as long as what ends up happening. Can their love stand the test of time? Besides the leads, there are two standout performances: Richard Jenkins as Tatum’s father, and Henry Thomas as the friend who eventually becomes his rival. Perhaps having talented Swedish director Lasse Hallström at the helm lifted this film into the decent latitudes.
“Letters to Juliet” (2010): This lovely piffle stars Seyfried as a young American woman who finds herself caught up in the romance of Juliet while in the intoxicating Italian city of Verona. This happens when she begins reading the titular letters to the doomed Shakespeare character and becomes obsessed with a couple of lovers from an old letter. This sends her on an odyssey to track the lovers down. I don’t want to give too much away about where the plot leads, but trust me, it’s worth the journey. Plus, all that Italy is delicious to look at! And if you want to see a movie in which Seyfried really shows some extra spark as an actress, try “While We’re Young” (2014).
“M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity” (2018): There are so many good documentaries about art and artists. This one is special because it features actor Stephen Fry reading extensively from Escher’s diaries. If you’ve ever been enchanted with the beguiling, intricate and clever images from this most unusual of artists, it’ll be a rare treat to get inside his head and hear his thoughts about his process, inspirations, struggles and goals. Featuring a wealth of his imagery and animation based on it.
“Madonna of the Desert” (1948): There was more substance than I expected in this earnest little film noir from the early years after WWII. It starts off as just a cynical caper as two thieves (Lynne Roberts and Sheldon Leonard) plan the heist of a valuable religious artifact owned by a farmer (Don Castle) they consider an easy mark. But things get much more complicated as issues of love and even religious faith start gumming up what could have been a perfectly good robbery. Also featuring Don Berry and Paul Hurst, this scrappy little crime film is worth a watch.
