RAY'S PICKS: Spielberg scored with ‘West Side Story’ remake

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“West Side Story” (2021): I know, I know. How dare Steven Spielberg mess with greatness, right? That’s what I thought at first. But then I saw the movie. And while it definitely won’t make me forget the original classic, it’s a beautifully made reexamination of the musical. Screenwriter Tony Kushner has created some good background for the fairly empty characters of the original, particularly for the character of Riff, memorably played by Mike Faist. Unsurprisingly, the cinematography, staging, sets and costumes are all amazing, and with one exception (the faint Ansel Elgort), the cast is dynamic and charismatic. I highly recommend you check out this reimagining of “West Side Story.”

“The Green Knight” (2021): So if you’re like me, you feel like we don’t get nearly enough films based on 14th century Middle English chivalric verse romances. So thank goodness filmmaker David Lowery is here to help with his gonzo adaptation. The charismatic Dev Patel stars not as the title character, but as Gawain, a somewhat dissolute nephew of King Arthur. He heads out on a long quest to pursue the title character (Ralph Ineson) who interrupts the royal court’s Christmas festivities. The film is like a medieval LSD trip, and my advice is just hold on to the arm of your couch and go with it. It’s beautiful, mysterious and deeply weird. I loved every minute of it.

“The Courier” (2020): It may be because this was one of the first films I saw in a theater post-pandemic, but I think this little spy movie is terrific. It’s a fascinating, fact-based story about a British salesman and family man (Benedict Cumberbatch) who gets recruited (manipulated, really) into being a sort of spy during the Cold War. Rachel Brosnahan is excellent as his stressed-out handler. But the movie is really stolen by the wonderful Georgian actor Merab Ninidze as Cumberbatch’s Soviet contact. The film really grabbed me because it feels real and convincing, making it a wonderfully high-tension watch.

“A Quiet Place Part II” (2020): Can lightning strike twice? Turns out it can. And as a thriller director, John Krasinski is no flash in the pan. He expands on the world-building of the first film, which had the narrow focus of one family. These members return (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe), but the story gets them separated so we get to see a bit more of the wider world. It’s still terrifying and the movie is well-built like the first one was. It seems to be leading (in a non-annoying way) to additional future episodes. It’s short and sweet like the first film, and leaves you wanting more. Part III please!

