RAY'S PICKS: 'Somewhere in the Night' a good one to remember

“Somewhere in the Night” (1946): Ah, where would the movies be without amnesia? Four years before making his classic “All About Eve,” Joseph L. Mankiewicz made this very solid noir about army veteran John Hodiak trying to reassemble his life after losing his memory to a war injury. Nancy Guild is beguiling in her film debut as the new woman in his life. Special mention must be made to two vivid supporting turns: Lloyd Nolan as an amusing and insightful police detective and Josephine Hutchinson as an unhinged widow from Hodiak’s past (you might remember from her memorable role as a villain in “North by Northwest”). Hodiak is easy to root for as his past, an old fortune and an old murder threaten to ensnare him.