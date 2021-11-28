RAY'S PICKS: 'Somewhere in the Night' a good one to remember

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Somewhere in the Night” (1946): Ah, where would the movies be without amnesia? Four years before making his classic “All About Eve,” Joseph L. Mankiewicz made this very solid noir about army veteran John Hodiak trying to reassemble his life after losing his memory to a war injury. Nancy Guild is beguiling in her film debut as the new woman in his life. Special mention must be made to two vivid supporting turns: Lloyd Nolan as an amusing and insightful police detective and Josephine Hutchinson as an unhinged widow from Hodiak’s past (you might remember from her memorable role as a villain in “North by Northwest”). Hodiak is easy to root for as his past, an old fortune and an old murder threaten to ensnare him.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Eragon” (2006): In the mood for some high fantasy dragon action with complicated plots, magic, and great scenery? Eragon has you covered. While it’s not the best in this genre, it gets the job done. Newcomer Ed Speleers plays the title role in a film based on a novel by teenager Christopher Paolini (itself an unlikely bestseller). The pretty sparkly cast includes Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Garrett Hedlund, Djimon Hounsou and Rachel Weisz. Suffice it to say that, finding a lost dragon egg can really end up complicating a young guy’s life!
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
“The Invisible Guest” (2016): I think Hitchcock would have enjoyed this twisty Spanish whodunnit, which weaponizes that venerable cinematic chestnut: the flashback. A rich businessman (the very slick Mario Casas) spends the film describing his impossible situation (he seems to have been framed for murder) to his intense consulting lawyer (a superb Ana Wagener). She’s determined to get to the truth, no matter how much he resists giving all of it to her. The stakes are high, the locales exotic and enticing, and you’ll be on the edge of your seat until the final reveal!
Now streaming on Netflix.
“A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013): I know it’s kind of cheesy that they would release yet another “Die Hard” movie as late as 2013, but stay with me here: It’s pretty fun. Bruce Willis returns as John McClane, who travels to Russia to help his estranged son (Jai Courtney) and then becomes embroiled in a frantic international caper with lots of Russian bad guys. Most of the filming was actually done in Budapest, but that’s not a bad thing. The action is dynamic, the stakes high, and the movie is a big, loud, explosive good time. The movie’s secret weapon is that it’s really about the son, not the dad.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Trivia Question 924: Which of this week’s performers died suddenly at age 41?
Answer to Trivia Question 922: Frank Grillo, star of “Point Blank” and many other films, used to be a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym Hollywood.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at