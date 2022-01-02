RAY'S PICKS: Roundtree, Parks, Hayes make 'Shaft' a winner

“Shaft in Africa” (1973): John Guillermin directs this third entry into the series, which takes place in New York, France, and, yes, Africa. Once again our private detective hero is bullied into helping a questionable group of people who claim they’re trying to do good. But are they? This globe-trotting adventure spends most of its time in Ethiopia (and Paris) and features some wonderful location shooting. The story is as brutal and kinetic as the other entries in the series. The film gets the most mileage out of Shaft’s efforts to infiltrate a vicious human trafficking ring that’s essentially selling cheap laborers to customers in France. I’m sorry this was the last Richard Roundtree “Shaft” adventure, as they are all enjoyable!

“Finch” (2021): You have to love an uplifting post-apocalypse story. At least I do. Tom Hanks’ second feature for Apple TV+ is a step up from his earlier “Greyhound.” Hanks plays an engineer who has survived in the American Midwest for 10 years after a solar flare mostly destroyed the planet. He’s dying (probably of radiation poisoning) and builds a robot to take care of his dog after he dies. Man, that sounds so corny when I write it down, but trust me, Hanks and the filmmakers sell it. The super-talented Caleb Landry Jones provides the motion capture and voice performance of the robot. The film is well-built, sad but definitely not depressing (I had an argument with a friend about this, and I’m right and he’s wrong). After the tepid reviews, I was surprised by how affecting I found “Finch.”