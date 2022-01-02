RAY'S PICKS: Roundtree, Parks, Hayes make 'Shaft' a winner

“Shaft” triple feature! Can you believe we’ve never talked about the “Shaft” movies in this column? Shame on me. Let’s fix that. Come with me back to the early 1970s and enjoy glorious funk soundtracks, blood that looks like red tempera paint, ultra-flat ‘70s lighting, bad guys in bell-bottoms and some seriously groovy swaggering coolness from that marvelous, charismatic actor Richard Roundtree.
“Shaft” (1971): Making a dramatic career expansion, legendary photographer Gordon Parks kickstarted the “blaxploitation” movement with this atmospheric New York crime story. Roundtree stars as the titular private detective who’s bullied into helping a Harlem crime boss (Moses Gunn) recover his kidnapped daughter. The film is greatly enhanced by that iconic Isaac Hayes score (he won an Oscar for his title song), as well as dynamite location shooting in Harlem, Times Square and Greenwich Village. The 1971 New York depicted is gloriously seedy and full of danger.
“Shaft’s Big Score!” (1972): Parks returns as director for this “Shaft” follow-up. This time around, Shaft is drawn into the greed-driven murder of an old friend in Queens. It turns out that the kidnapping in the first film is still having fallout — it signaled the start of a war between white and Black organized crime in the city. The pleasures of this installment include a wonderfully absurd clarinet-playing villain and a spectacular 20-minute chase scene featuring cars, a boat, a helicopter, several boroughs and finally the Brooklyn Navy Yard. (Clearly Parks had a bigger budget to work with this time around.) And though Hayes contributes a song or two to the film, the actual score was written by Parks himself.
“Shaft in Africa” (1973): John Guillermin directs this third entry into the series, which takes place in New York, France, and, yes, Africa. Once again our private detective hero is bullied into helping a questionable group of people who claim they’re trying to do good. But are they? This globe-trotting adventure spends most of its time in Ethiopia (and Paris) and features some wonderful location shooting. The story is as brutal and kinetic as the other entries in the series. The film gets the most mileage out of Shaft’s efforts to infiltrate a vicious human trafficking ring that’s essentially selling cheap laborers to customers in France. I’m sorry this was the last Richard Roundtree “Shaft” adventure, as they are all enjoyable!
“Finch” (2021): You have to love an uplifting post-apocalypse story. At least I do. Tom Hanks’ second feature for Apple TV+ is a step up from his earlier “Greyhound.” Hanks plays an engineer who has survived in the American Midwest for 10 years after a solar flare mostly destroyed the planet. He’s dying (probably of radiation poisoning) and builds a robot to take care of his dog after he dies. Man, that sounds so corny when I write it down, but trust me, Hanks and the filmmakers sell it. The super-talented Caleb Landry Jones provides the motion capture and voice performance of the robot. The film is well-built, sad but definitely not depressing (I had an argument with a friend about this, and I’m right and he’s wrong). After the tepid reviews, I was surprised by how affecting I found “Finch.”
