RAY'S PICKS: Reynolds, heart and humor mix with ‘Free Guy’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Free Guy” (2021): As a gamer, I know I’m partisan, but I really enjoyed “Free Guy.” It’s about a nonplayer character (or NPC) in a huge online video game who somehow becomes self-aware. At first he thinks his life in the game is real, but through the course of the movie he begins to realize his true situation. The whole movie seems to be fashioned to exploit star Ryan Reynolds’ special kind of fey, self-deprecating charm. Lil Rel Howery is wonderful as his best friend. The real world characters are played by Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, with Taika Waititi hamming it up as the callous and shallow boss of the video game company. The movie has a lot of fun with its premise, but what’s surprising is how much heart it turns out to have by the end.

Now streaming on HBO MAX and Disney+.

“Plan B” (2021): Girl buddy movies have been coming a long way lately. “Plan B” is part of that welcome wave. It stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles as two high school best friends who live in South Dakota and have one day to get their hands on a certain titular medication. The film is funny and raunchy, but also deadly serious about the predicament of women in certain parts of the country where access to birth control is under attack. Wherever you stand on the issues surrounding the story, I think you’ll have a lot of sympathy for these two very determined characters (not to mention their parents).

Now streaming on Hulu.

“The Father” (2020): I’ll admit it: I’m tired of Anthony Hopkins. I’d never, ever say he wasn’t a huge talent, but sometimes I just feel like I’ve seen enough of him. Therefore my expectations were set fairly low as I sat down to watch “The Father,” the film adaptation of Florian Zeller’s play (the sharp and devastating screenplay was written by Zeller and Christopher Hampton). Hopkins plays a retired professional who’s sinking into dementia. The audience’s point of view is the character’s point of view, so as the various characters (played magnificently by Olivia Colman, Olivia Williams, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots and Mark Gatiss) show up in his apartment, we, along with Hopkins, have to figure out who each of them are. The father’s confusion and anger are relatable and heartbreaking. Hopkins won a very deserved Academy Award for his performance (as did the screenwriters).

Now streaming on Starz.

“The World, the Flesh and the Devil” (1959): Did you know Harry Belafonte starred in a post-apocalyptic science-fiction parable? Trapped in a mine at the beginning of the film, he eventually makes it to the surface to find he’s seemingly alone in the world. He then takes residence in an empty New York City until he comes across another survivor (Inger Stevens). The production is quite impressive — there was no CGI in 1959 so the scenes of empty Manhattan are pretty jaw-dropping. Things get a bit more complicated as the pair encounters another survivor in this interesting and forgotten mini-epic.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel and HBO MAX.

Trivia Question 945: What Swedish playwright also wrote a famous play called “The Father?”

Answer to Trivia Question 943: As reader Eric W. noted, No. 943 was a trick question! The character of Feyd-Rautha, played by Sting in the first “Dune” film, does not appear in the 2021 “Dune” film. He will reportedly be in Part 2, possibly played by Austin Butler.

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.