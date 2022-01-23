RAY'S PICKS: 'Power of the Dog' a winning return for Campion

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“The Power of the Dog” (2021): It’s been 12 years since writer-director Jane Campion’s last feature film. This new one is spare, quiet, beautiful and a terrific showcase for a quartet of talented actors. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a deeply unpleasant cattle rancher whose much milder brother (Jesse Plemons) marries a local widow (Kirsten Dunst). The widow’s teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is brutally bullied by Cumberbatch and his cowboys. Is the kid an actual wimp, or something else? Try to figure it out while you let the gorgeous production design and cinematography wash over you.
Now streaming on Netflix.
“The Blue Lamp” (1949): Regular readers of this column might remember I have an affection for films from the Ealing Studios outside of London. Here’s a good one. It tells the parallel stories of a London cop nearing retirement (Jack Warner) who’s mentoring a new recruit (Jimmy Hanley), while at the same time a very scummy local hood (Dirk Bogarde) and his crummy friends are executing a series of robberies. The two groups inevitably clash and fireworks ensue. It feels almost like two separate movies, with Bogarde’s bit feeling very chilly and film noirish, while the wholesome cops cavort and joke in a much warmer milieu. It’s a memorable set of characters.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
“Original Cast Album: Company” (1970): One of my favorite Stephen Sondheim musicals is “Company” (1970), and lucky for us legendary documentarian D.A. Pennebaker (“The War Room,” “Monterey Pop”) made a documentary about recording that musical’s original cast album. Incredibly, in those days they recorded the entire album in one very long day, and we get to be a fly on the wall for highlights of these sessions. We see the stunning vocals of Pamela Myers, Beth Howland, Donna McKechnie and Dean Jones, as well as the great Elaine Stritch doing her best to do justice to what became her signature song, “The Ladies Who Lunch.” Sadly, what was supposed to become an ongoing series of documentaries on Broadway recordings only produced this one terrific little film.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” (2021): I readily admit no objectivity whatsoever regarding the works of Kurt Vonnegut. They were formative for me and remain a cultural touchstone. What a joy, then, to discover this new documentary made by someone who loved him as much as I do. Robert Weide, a television producer, was a friend to the writer for 40 years, as this lovely and evocative film shows. From Vonnegut’s birth to a prominent Indianapolis family through his early struggles to find his voice, then to find his market, and then to find his footing when fame came crashing down on him. Absolutely full of the great man himself — talking, laughing and lecturing. This is a must-watch for book lovers for whom Vonnegut is absolutely essential.
Now rentable on Amazon Video.
