RAY'S PICKS: 'Power of the Dog' a winning return for Campion

“Original Cast Album: Company” (1970): One of my favorite Stephen Sondheim musicals is “Company” (1970), and lucky for us legendary documentarian D.A. Pennebaker (“The War Room,” “Monterey Pop”) made a documentary about recording that musical’s original cast album. Incredibly, in those days they recorded the entire album in one very long day, and we get to be a fly on the wall for highlights of these sessions. We see the stunning vocals of Pamela Myers, Beth Howland, Donna McKechnie and Dean Jones, as well as the great Elaine Stritch doing her best to do justice to what became her signature song, “The Ladies Who Lunch.” Sadly, what was supposed to become an ongoing series of documentaries on Broadway recordings only produced this one terrific little film.

