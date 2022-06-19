RAY'S PICKS: Poehler's 'Lucy and Desi' documentary is irresistible

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Lucy and Desi” (2022): Amy Poehler’s perceptive documentary about television’s ultimate power couple is irresistible, because how could it not be? It’s about two irresistible people. The film traces the early life and career origins of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, their eventual meeting and their history-making partnership in the early days of television. It’s good to see Arnaz get his due — he is one of the foundational producers of what became modern American broadcast television, after all. A nice surprise is how much I learned about them after their marriage ended. Turns out they never really left each other’s lives. For a person my age, that’s an oddly comforting thought.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

“Skyscraper” (1960): This beautiful, jazzy, Oscar-nominated short tells the visual story of the creation of the Tishman Building at 666 Fifth Ave. in New York. Its main filmmaker, Shirley Clarke, referred to it as a musical, and I don’t think you’ll disagree. It’s a fun celebration of all the skilled workers to put this edifice on the map. Note: The building is still there, but during a recent renovation, its address was changed to 660 Fifth Ave., rather than the original, troubling (to some) address.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel and YouTube.

“Calibre” (2018): In the mood for a dark, picturesque, nasty little thriller with excellent acting? Then grab your hunting rifle and fire up this story of a little hunting trip taken by two old friends (Jack Lowden and Martin McCann) that, let’s just say, doesn’t go as planned. It doesn’t help that the little town in Scotland they’ve traveled to for their hunting is insular and populated with surly, we-don’t-like-strangers types. Add an ill-advised date with a local girl and a couple of bad crisis decisions, and you’re got yourself two young men in a real Hibernian pickle. Special mention to the lovely cinematography by Márk Györi and a moody/spooky score by the talented Anne Nikitin. Their contributions help elevate this genre thriller to extra classiness.

Now streaming on Netflix. “The Northman” (2022): One of my favorite movies of the year is now streaming. Warning: Not for the faint of heart! Writer/director Robert Eggers doesn’t make traditionally crowd-pleasing movies, as fans of his earlier works “The Witch” (2015) and “The Lighthouse” (2019) can confirm. “The Northman” is a brutal revenge tale that may make you feel like you’ve been roughly shoved through a time portal to the 10th century. It’s based on the same story as Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” In fact, star Alexander Skarsgård’s character name is Amleth. He and the rest of the cast do heroic work, particularly Nicole Kidman as his mother and Claes Bang as his uncle. The production design, score and cinematography are all breathtaking. And yes, that’s Bjork as the Seeress. Ethan Hawke almost steals the movie as Amleth’s father.

Now streaming on Peacock Plus.

Trivia Question 953: Lucille Ball starred in what 1939 survival thriller directed by Mia Farrow’s father?

Answer to Trivia Question 951: In “Rear Window” (1954) it’s James Stewart’s broken leg that has him trapped in his Greenwich Village apartment.

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr. com.