RAY'S PICKS: Pixar's 'Onward' wins with compelling ideas

“Onward” (2020): I absolutely think Pixar’s great days are behind them, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t still do some good work. I was surprised by how much I enjoyed “Onward.” I thought its conceit was surprisingly clear, specific and compelling: two brothers on a quest to reconnect with their father by rescuing lost technology (well, really, magic, but still). Tom Holland and Chris Pratt play the brothers and get great support from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez and Lena Waithe. The movie has a lot of fun with its storyland premise — example, a café marquee brags “Now Serving Second Breakfast.”
“Passing” (2021): Actress Rebecca Hall makes quite a splash in her directorial debut with “Passing,” 92 years after the novella on which it is based was published. It tells the story of two Black women who have a chance meeting in New York after growing up together many years before. They’re having very different lives, because Irene (Tessa Thompson) is having a happy but modest life in Harlem married to a doctor, while Clare (Ruth Negga) is married to a white man and has been passing as a white woman. Their lives begin to intersect in interesting and unexpected ways in this beautifully shot, elegant period drama.
“Pickpocket” (1959): Martin LaSalle, who plays the title character in this film by Robert Bresson, had something in common with the donkey that played the title role in another Bresson film, “Au Hasard Balthazar” — he had zero acting experience or training prior to making the film. Like the donkey, however, he does fine and looks great. His Michel is a loser who lives in a filthy room and spends his days robbing people on the street and on the subway. The movie is full of fascinating, unglamorous Paris locations. Probably the most interesting aspect of this movie is that it very clearly depicts specific and accurate methods used by pickpocket teams. Some of the sequences could serve as training videos for aspiring thieves!
“Mass” (2021): Oh boy, when I tell you what this movie is about, you’re going to want to run in the opposite direction. But I hope you don’t, because it’s really good. Martha Plimpton, Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd and Reed Birney star as two couples who were marked by a terrible school tragedy years ago. They are meeting in a neutral location to see if they can sit down and talk about what happened. That’s it; that’s the whole movie. It takes place practically in real time. It’s basically a play. But the script and the actors are so good, you’re riveted the whole time. I don’t want to give away the details of the event; that’ll all come out in this masterfully told story.
