RAY'S PICKS: Pixar's 'Onward' wins with compelling ideas

“Pickpocket” (1959): Martin LaSalle, who plays the title character in this film by Robert Bresson, had something in common with the donkey that played the title role in another Bresson film, “Au Hasard Balthazar” — he had zero acting experience or training prior to making the film. Like the donkey, however, he does fine and looks great. His Michel is a loser who lives in a filthy room and spends his days robbing people on the street and on the subway. The movie is full of fascinating, unglamorous Paris locations. Probably the most interesting aspect of this movie is that it very clearly depicts specific and accurate methods used by pickpocket teams. Some of the sequences could serve as training videos for aspiring thieves!

