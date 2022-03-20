RAY'S PICKS: Oscar-nominated 'Robin Robin' is delightful adventure

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Robin Robin” (2021): Nominated for the Best Animated Short Academy Award this year, this daffy production from the legendary Aardman Studios (“Wallace and Gromit,” “Shaun the Sheep”) should at least please the younger viewers. It’s quite a departure from the studio’s signature styles — plasticine character models, arch humor, and hot lighting. Everything is softer this time around: the character models are made with needle felting, the lighting is softer, and the humor, while still a bit off-kilter, is gentler. Oh, and did I mention it’s a musical? Aardman’s first. It’s about a robin raised as a mouse, and yes, it’s just as silly as that sounds. Charming, too.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Chamber movie triple feature

You know I love a good chamber movie — a film that, while made on a shoestring budget with a small cast, still manages to pack a wallop.

“3 Day Weekend” (2019): This film, which has all of four actors, has another remarkable gimmick: Virtually no dialogue. It’s only the second full-length feature I’ve ever seen that pulls this off (the other being the remarkable “The Triplets of Belleville” from 2003). The film, a dark crime theater, takes place in and around a wooded lake and shows the different points of view and timelines of the four characters. The movie is a puzzle box (another thing I love) and with each new section of the film you learn important new information. Watch sharply and enjoy this nasty little pastoral noir.

Now streaming on Showtime.

“The Desperate Hour” (2022): Naomi Watts plays a widow of one year (this weekend) who’s out for a run in the woods near her house when all hell seems to break loose in her small Canadian town. Stuck out in the middle of nowhere with no car and just a cellphone with spotty reception, she begins trying to work the crisis. This is 90% of the movie, and it’s riveting. Mostly because her character never folds, never gives in. She keeps working the situation, keeps trying new things, keeps trying to put the pieces together. It’s inspiring to watch and builds to a climax in which you feel a genuine sense of her frenzy and panic. Directed by the talented Phillip Noyce.

Now rentable on Amazon Video.

“Old Joy” (2006): We looked at director Kelly Reichardt’s 2019 film “First Cow” recently. Now let’s take a look at one of her first features. It’s a tiny little slice of life in which two old friends, a dad-to-be (Daniel London) and a drifter (Will Oldham) take an impromptu camping trip in the mountain forests outside of Portland. Not a ton happens. But this is one of those movies that really somehow captures a mood, of a lazy road trip with an old friend. With your dog. As with many old friends, what’s being communicated is not always tied to what is actually being said. This is a lovely, quiet film that you can practically feel and smell as well as see and hear.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Trivia Question 940: Which feature film from Aardman Studios (Robin Robin) was a remake of the classic war film “The Great Escape”?

Answer to Trivia Question 938: Dennis Quad’s three mid-80s sci-fi/fantasy films are “Dreamscape,” (1984), “Enemy Mine,” (1985), and “Innerspace” (1987).

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.