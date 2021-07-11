RAY'S PICKS: Nicole Kidman shines in 'To Die For'

To Die For (1995): This delicious movie is inspired by the real-life story of Pamela Smart. Nicole Kidman, in a career-making performance, stars as a young woman obsessed with being on television. When her husband (Matt Dillon) becomes, uh, inconvenient to her career plans, she grooms a group of teenagers (including Joaquin Phoenix) to help solve her problem. The dandy cast also includes Illeana Douglas, Casey Affleck, Dan Hedaya, Wayne Knight, Holland Taylor and Buck Henry (who wrote the fabulous screenplay). By the way, this was the first movie in which Mr. Phoenix used the first name “Joaquin,” rather than “Leaf.”

Fort Defiance (1951): I do love a noir Western, and Fort Defiance is a good one. Ben Johnson stars as a bitter Civil War soldier looking for payback on the man (Dane Clark) he feels is responsible for the death of his brother. While looking for him, he becomes friends with the man’s blind brother (Peter Graves). Things start to get more and more emotionally complicated as secrets about the war are revealed and more angry men show up trying to kill Clark. Add in some Indians who are angry at being relocated to Oklahoma Territory, and you’ve got quite a mess on your hands. Johnson has to navigate the various revelations about the past and figure out how to move on with his life. This is an emotional, action-packed Western that you won’t soon forget.