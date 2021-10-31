RAY'S PICKS: Matlin, Kotsur shine in family drama 'CODA'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“CODA” (2021): If you liked “Running on Empty” (1988), you’ll love “CODA.” It’s basically a reskinned version of that Judd Hirsch-River Phoenix drama. But instead of the alienation coming from the fact that the family is on the run from the feds, the alienation in “CODA” comes from the fact that most of the family is deaf. Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur are absolutely fantastic as the parents, as is Emilia Jones (in the River Phoenix role) as their daughter, who is not deaf. Eugenio Derbez is dynamite as the daughter’s musical mentor. Years ago, I saw Kotsur in The Deaf West Theatre’s spectacular production of the musical “Big River,” and I was so impressed by his acting, I went backstage to meet him after the show. It’s no surprise to me that he turns in an Oscar-caliber performance in this entertaining and intelligent film.
Now streaming on Apple TV+.
“The Tall T” (1957): Randolph Scott really found his groove as the star of a string of handsome, well-made “B” Westerns in the ‘50s and early ‘60s. This is a good example. Scott stars as a newly independent rancher who foolishly loses his horse in a bet. This sets him up to share an ill-fated stagecoach ride with a pair of unhappy newlyweds (John Hubbard and Maureen O’Sullivan). When all three get waylaid by a trio of vicious outlaws (led by Richard Boone), the robbery turns into kidnapping. There’s good use of locations (as usual in any film directed by Budd Boetticher) and solid acting.
Now streaming on the Criterion Channel.
“No Sudden Move” (2021): Director Steven Soderbergh makes pulpy entertainment that always seems a cut above the rest. “No Sudden Move” is no exception, telling the story of a very bad day between a bunch of Detroit bad guys in 1954 who are chasing some important secret document. The stellar cast includes Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe and Ray Liotta. The movie is worth seeing for the cars alone. It’s also great to see Brendan Fraser again, who is memorable as a tough mob operative. I can almost guarantee you that this is the best thriller about a catalytic converter that you’ll ever see.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
“Greyhound” (2020): Tom Hanks plays the captain of an escort vessel helping American ships through German U-boat-infested North Atlantic waters. “Greyhound” is essentially two movies: First, there are all of the acting scenes, performed on (convincing!) sets in my birthplace of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Second, there’s the special effects shots of the ships, submarines, explosions, torpedoes and bombs. The two elements go together just fine, and while the whole affair is pretty much just a procedural, without much story or character development, it’s still an exciting and interesting watch. Side note: Tom Hanks wrote the screenplay.
Now streaming on Apple TV.
Trivia Question 920: Which of this week’s performers was Frank Sinatra’s mother-in-law for two years?
Answer to Trivia Question 918: “Manhunter” (1986) was based on Thomas Harris’ novel “Red Dragon.” Another version of the film, with the same title as the book, was released in 2002.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.