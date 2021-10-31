RAY'S PICKS: Matlin, Kotsur shine in family drama 'CODA'

“CODA” (2021): If you liked “Running on Empty” (1988), you’ll love “CODA.” It’s basically a reskinned version of that Judd Hirsch-River Phoenix drama. But instead of the alienation coming from the fact that the family is on the run from the feds, the alienation in “CODA” comes from the fact that most of the family is deaf. Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur are absolutely fantastic as the parents, as is Emilia Jones (in the River Phoenix role) as their daughter, who is not deaf. Eugenio Derbez is dynamite as the daughter’s musical mentor. Years ago, I saw Kotsur in The Deaf West Theatre’s spectacular production of the musical “Big River,” and I was so impressed by his acting, I went backstage to meet him after the show. It’s no surprise to me that he turns in an Oscar-caliber performance in this entertaining and intelligent film.