Love unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The Negro Soldier” (1944): I have a fondness for WWII documentaries. There’s a surprisingly large library of these government-funded films which provide an intriguing window onto the zeitgeist of the country 80 years ago during the war. This is a very interesting example as it’s a blatant propaganda film promoting the contributions of African Americans in the armed forces. It’s very church-oriented, and very much of its time in many ways. And difficult to watch without being affected by the lens of viewing it from the future. Still, it’s interesting and informative. I like that it singles out individual heroes and role models.

Now streaming on YouTube

“M3gan” (2023): January and February are usually when studios dump their misfires and duds. Sometimes something fun slips through this filter, however. “M3gan” fits that bill. Allison Williams stars as a robotics scientist who suddenly finds herself the guardian of your young niece (Violet McGraw). Perfect, because she has a new companion robot that little Cady can beta test. M3gan (performed physically by Amie Donald and vocally by Jenna Davis) and the niece get very close very quickly and, since this is a horror film, this bond leads to some entertaining mayhem.

Now streaming on Peacock

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021): A more accurate title for this movie would be “We Pretty Much Copied ‘The Incredibles’.” Now, that’s not a bad movie to copy. The Mitchells family is funny and endearing (I always welcome Maya Rudolph, who plays Mom, in anything). And the problem they are facing is a decent one: Right when the older kid is leaving for college, malevolent AI-controlled robots take over the world. What follows is frantic, loud, and sometimes funny, but you’d better pay attention, because the jokes go by so fast you can miss them. Many people really loved this movie, so you may get more for your money than I did.

Now streaming on Netflix

“How It Ends” (2021): Feel like a feel-good end of the world movie? This high COVID project could be just what you’re looking for. On the last day of the world, Zoe Lister-Jones takes a leisurely walk through a series of extremely upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, running into pretty much every important person in her life. You know, so she can say goodbye. Of course, no one could walk from the Hollywood Hills to Malibu to Beverly Hills and back again in one relaxed stroll, but hey, it’s a movie. It’s a mild picaresque exercise that gives many actors a chance to do fun cameos, including Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Glenn Howerton, Logan Marshall-Green, Fred Armisen, Olivia Wilde and others. Also features Cailee Spaeny as the lead character’s “Younger Self.” It’ll all make sense when you see it.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime and Paramount+

Trivia Question #1,000. Well, we’ve made it to 1,000 trivia questions! In honor of that number, I’ll bring back a favorite of mine: Name an actor who was nominated twice for Best Actor in two different films for playing the same historical figure. Hint: He didn’t win either time.

Answer to Trivia Question #998: Legendary actor Toshiro Mifune played the title role in the 1980s miniseries “Shogun.”