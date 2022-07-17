RAY'S PICKS: ‘Lincoln’s Nose’ documentary worth a watch

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The Man on Lincoln’s Nose” (2000): Many important things happened in 1959. Alaska and Hawaii became states, Barbie and I were born, and Hitchcock’s deliriously entertaining cotton candy puffball of a movie “North by Northwest” was released. This delightful short documentary focuses on Hollywood art director Robert Boyle’s efforts to help create the film’s famous climax on Mount Rushmore. Boyle is a very interesting character (he also designed “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Birds”) and the interviews with other legends like production designer Henry Bumstead and director Norman Jewison make this a fascinating 40 minutes. Sidebar: If you find yourself in Los Angeles, the wonderful new Academy Museum has an exhibit dedicated to this famous movie special-effects sequence.

Now available on Vimeo.

“Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase” (1992): This delightful animated short won the Oscar for animated short subject in 1993. It’s a celebration of iconic art masterpieces, and employs the playful use of morphing, so it’s as if the various paintings are melting into one another. It’s a one-trick pony, but it’s a pretty engaging trick! Fun parlor game: See how many of the works of art you can name. Even better — how many you have seen in person!

Now streaming on YouTube.

“Black Widow” (1954): No, not the Marvel movie. No, not the ‘80s Debra Winger movie. I’m talking about the 1954 full-color noir outing. The impressive cast includes Van Heflin as a Broadway playwright, Gene Tierney as his loving actress wife, Ginger Rogers as his busybody leading lady, and Peggy Ann Garner as a sweet young girl from the sticks. Heflin is a kind-hearted guy and a faithful husband, but unexpected developments put him in the hot seat. I’m the biggest Ginger Rogers fan around, but I’ll admit the accent she sports in this one is a bit puzzling. Still, it’s a fun puzzle to unravel in a dazzling 1950s Manhattan fantasy.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“RRR” (2022): This gigantic epic demands to be seen. From one of the most celebrated Tollywood directors (that’s the film industry of Southern India, largely in the Telugu language) comes the spectacular bromance of two legendary 20th century heroes. Though they never actually met in person, the filmmakers weave a completely fictional story about their relationship with and resistance to the British occupation of India. This film has everything — incredible cinematography, stunts and outrageous set pieces. The two stars (N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan) can literally do anything — act, sing, dance and parkour, along with astonishing martial arts. Co-starring Alison Doody, from the third Indiana Jones movie, playing an extremely evil governor’s wife. You owe it to yourself to see this excessive, delightful, overwhelming monster of a movie.

Now streaming on Netflix (dubbed into Hindi and with English subtitles) and Zee5 (in the original Telugu and with English subtitles).

