RAY'S PICKS: 'King' fascinates with doughnut business history

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“The Donut King” (2020): Who knew the history of California doughnut shops could be this interesting? This film chronicles the story of how the doughnut shop market came to be dominated by a particular immigrant group after a horrible war. It explains fascinating questions like, “Why did Dunkin’ Donuts completely give up on trying to infiltrate the West Coast market?” and “Why are doughnut boxes pink?” It’s a fascinating cultural and business history of one of America’s most iconic snacks. I mean, who doesn’t like a nice doughnut once in a while?
“Dan in Real Life” (2007): Two factors make this a movie for me: First, I’m a big Peter Hedges fan. He wrote the lovely novel “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” and has become a good film director. The second factor is that I’ve learned I’m a fan of messy movies that deal with realistic human relationships. And brother, does widower Dan (Steve Carell) have a messy life. He’s an advice columnist with a big, sometimes bewildering family, and his new crush (the divine Juliette Binoche) is dating his miscreant youngest brother (Dane Cook). Watching Dan attempt to thread this needle makes for a warm and big-hearted movie. Featuring Emily Blunt, Amy Ryan, Dianne Wiest and Broadway star Norbert Leo Butz.
“Pickup on South Street” (1953): If you’ve never managed to catch Sam Fuller’s brutal Manhattan noir, now’s a good time, as it’s part of the Criterion Channel’s thrilling “Fox Noir” series. Jean Peters (future wife of Howard Hughes) stars as a tough young woman who doesn’t realize the shady people she’s transporting messages for are evil Commie spies. She has to be tough, because during the course of the movie she gets knocked out by two Richards: Kiley (the spy) and Widmark (a cocky veteran pickpocket who accidentally pinches the goods from her on the subway). Helping her navigate this complicated situation is the glorious Thelma Ritter as a world-weary police informant. She earned an Oscar nomination for her irresistible performance, which was her fourth nomination in as many years.
“Let There Be Light” (1980): This stunning film was completed by director John Huston in 1948, but the Army refused to let it be released until 1980. Why? Because it’s an unflinching, unstaged and unfiltered look at an Army hospital where returning soldiers were being treated for what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder caused by war. The only concession to the moviemakers is that the individual men had to sign off on being filmed. Because of this, you actually get to know the various patients. It’s fascinating stuff, all handled with great compassion and empathy. Another interesting note: The film was made the year that the armed forces officially were integrated.
