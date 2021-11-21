RAY'S PICKS: 'King' fascinates with doughnut business history

“Pickup on South Street” (1953): If you’ve never managed to catch Sam Fuller’s brutal Manhattan noir, now’s a good time, as it’s part of the Criterion Channel’s thrilling “Fox Noir” series. Jean Peters (future wife of Howard Hughes) stars as a tough young woman who doesn’t realize the shady people she’s transporting messages for are evil Commie spies. She has to be tough, because during the course of the movie she gets knocked out by two Richards: Kiley (the spy) and Widmark (a cocky veteran pickpocket who accidentally pinches the goods from her on the subway). Helping her navigate this complicated situation is the glorious Thelma Ritter as a world-weary police informant. She earned an Oscar nomination for her irresistible performance, which was her fourth nomination in as many years.

“Let There Be Light” (1980): This stunning film was completed by director John Huston in 1948, but the Army refused to let it be released until 1980. Why? Because it’s an unflinching, unstaged and unfiltered look at an Army hospital where returning soldiers were being treated for what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder caused by war. The only concession to the moviemakers is that the individual men had to sign off on being filmed. Because of this, you actually get to know the various patients. It’s fascinating stuff, all handled with great compassion and empathy. Another interesting note: The film was made the year that the armed forces officially were integrated.