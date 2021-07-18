RAY'S PICKS: John Heard takes the lead in 'Cutter's Way'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Cutter’s Way (1981): This wildly underseen character-driven noir stars John Heard as an angry veteran who was maimed in Vietnam, and a dark adventure he gets pulled into when his best friend (Jeff Bridges) sees someone dumping a body. Is focusing on this case a way Cutter can finally arise out of his bitter, drunken haze? Could it be the key to spur him to finally be nicer to his beautiful wife (an excellent Lisa Eichhorn)? It’s a rare example of the super-talented Mr. Heard playing the lead. He was usually a character man. (He was unforgettable in a one-scene role as the gentleman caller in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway.)
Turner Classic Movies, Friday, 10:45 p.m.
Quo Vadis, Aida? (2020): I fear that describing this stunning movie will make you not want to watch it, and you really should. It takes place in 1995 during the Bosnian War, in the hotspot town of Srebrenica. Aida is a translator for the UN forces who are trying, and not at all succeeding, in keeping the place from being completely torn apart by war. Aida is also a local, and so at the same time that she’s trying to deal with a mass evacuation of the town, she’s trying to ensure the safety of her husband and two sons. The film is a procedural, watching Aida move from one white-knuckle confrontation or situation to the next, always trying to stay one step ahead of disaster. It’s thrilling and horrifying to watch, and Jasna Djuricic is magnificent in the title role. In real life she’s married to the actor who plays the villainous general in the film.
Now streaming on Hulu.They Only Kill Their Masters (1972): So here’s one of those times that I’m recommending a not-good movie. Sometimes there are reasons to enjoy a movie that have nothing to do with its actual quality. This one, a bit of nonsense that was plugging into the mid-’70s obsession with “dangerous” Doberman pinschers, stars the inimitable James Garner as a beleaguered small-town detective trying to solve a murder involving Murphy, a sleek pooch who may or may not be dangerous. What’s fun about the movie is the amazing cast of old Hollywood types who were persuaded to take small parts in the film because it was the very last picture shot on the old MGM lot. That means you’ll see Tom Ewell, Peter Lawford, Ann Rutherford, Edmond O’Brien, Harry Guardino and even June Allyson. What you won’t see is a good movie. But who cares?
Now rentable on
Amazon Video.Summer of Soul (2021): Musician/author/filmmaker Questlove is my new hero. Why? He rescued the filmed record of the famed 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of six concerts in Mount Morris Park in Harlem. The footage sat — forgotten — in a garage for 50 years. But now we can enjoy these spectacular performances, including Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly & the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, Mahalia Jackson, Mavis Staples, B.B. King, Nina Simone and many more legends. This took place just a hundred miles south of and during the same summer as Woodstock, and it deserves to be just as famous. Treat yourself.
