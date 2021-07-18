RAY'S PICKS: John Heard takes the lead in 'Cutter's Way'

Cutter’s Way (1981): This wildly underseen character-driven noir stars John Heard as an angry veteran who was maimed in Vietnam, and a dark adventure he gets pulled into when his best friend (Jeff Bridges) sees someone dumping a body. Is focusing on this case a way Cutter can finally arise out of his bitter, drunken haze? Could it be the key to spur him to finally be nicer to his beautiful wife (an excellent Lisa Eichhorn)? It’s a rare example of the super-talented Mr. Heard playing the lead. He was usually a character man. (He was unforgettable in a one-scene role as the gentleman caller in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway.)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (2020): I fear that describing this stunning movie will make you not want to watch it, and you really should. It takes place in 1995 during the Bosnian War, in the hotspot town of Srebrenica. Aida is a translator for the UN forces who are trying, and not at all succeeding, in keeping the place from being completely torn apart by war. Aida is also a local, and so at the same time that she’s trying to deal with a mass evacuation of the town, she’s trying to ensure the safety of her husband and two sons. The film is a procedural, watching Aida move from one white-knuckle confrontation or situation to the next, always trying to stay one step ahead of disaster. It’s thrilling and horrifying to watch, and Jasna Djuricic is magnificent in the title role. In real life she’s married to the actor who plays the villainous general in the film.