RAY'S PICKS: 'I'm Your Man' explores human-android relationship

GUILTY DOUBLE FEATURE — “The Guilty” (2018): I love “chamber movies,” films that only have one or two actors and one location. I love their inherent theatricality. “The Guilty,” or “Den Skyldige” as it was originally called in Denmark, is one of my favorites. It stars Jakob Cedergren as a police officer in crisis. He recently killed a 19-year-old in the line of duty and is facing a hearing over the bad shooting. While he waits, he is manning the emergency phone line and gets a very upsetting call from what appears to be an abducted woman. What follows is a dark journey into the soul as he attempts to piece together what is happening and tries to figure out what he can do to help, all the while distracted by his fateful trial the next day. The movie is tense and thrilling.

