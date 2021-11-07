RAY'S PICKS: 'I'm Your Man' explores human-android relationship

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“I’m Your Man” (2021): If you could have a flawlessly realistic android lover perfectly tailored to suit your needs and desires, would that be a good or a bad thing? That’s the question this witty and insightful film asks. Maren Eggert stars as Alma, a research scientist at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, and she’s basically blackmailed into trying out one of these love robots (she hates the idea, but she gets funding for her research if she agrees to the experiment). The one designed for her, Tom (the wonderful Dan Stevens from “Downton Abbey”), moves in and is more than willing to romance her, but she resists mightily. As you watch the movie, see if Alma’s reactions to the situation would compare to your own!
Now rentable on Apple TV+, Amazon Video and other platforms.
“It’s Such a Beautiful Day” (2012): This is animator Don Hertzfeldt’s wonderfully strange and strangely moving tale of Bill, a stick figure with real existential problems. In addition to social anxiety and a pretty terrible family history, Bill is having memory problems. And problems with hallucinations. The animator narrates Bill’s sometimes sweet, sometimes harrowing journey toward oblivion with dark and often hilarious flashbacks to the chaotic lives of his ancestors (who seemed to have a particular problem with trains). It’s almost impossible to describe this weird fantasia, but I highly recommend that you give it a try.
Now streaming on the Criterion Channel.
GUILTY DOUBLE FEATURE — “The Guilty” (2018): I love “chamber movies,” films that only have one or two actors and one location. I love their inherent theatricality. “The Guilty,” or “Den Skyldige” as it was originally called in Denmark, is one of my favorites. It stars Jakob Cedergren as a police officer in crisis. He recently killed a 19-year-old in the line of duty and is facing a hearing over the bad shooting. While he waits, he is manning the emergency phone line and gets a very upsetting call from what appears to be an abducted woman. What follows is a dark journey into the soul as he attempts to piece together what is happening and tries to figure out what he can do to help, all the while distracted by his fateful trial the next day. The movie is tense and thrilling.
Now streaming on Hulu.
“The Guilty” (2021): It makes sense that there would be an American remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name. Compared to the original, the filmmakers have opened things up just a smidge (a couple of other actors actually utter lines on screen). But still, for the vast majority of the movie, you’re staring at the face of the disgraced cop who’s taking 911 calls on the eve of the big hearing that will decide his future. Considering that, you could do a lot worse than staring at an actor as compelling as Jake Gyllenhaal, who just kills it in the role. This version perhaps does an even better job of hinting at how the specific crisis he’s dealing with (an abducted woman) helps him come to a huge decision about his own situation. Definitely worth a watch!
Now streaming on Netflix.
Trivia Question 921: Actor Tom Hardy appeared in a memorable one-person one-set movie a few years ago. What was it?
Answer to Trivia Question 919: Michael Keaton (born Michael Douglas) took the last name of Keaton because he admired actress Diane Keaton. I mean, you could do a lot worse, right?
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.