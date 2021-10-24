RAY'S PICKS: Hanson's 'Bedroom Window' a twisty thriller

“Worth” (2020): What is a human life worth, in dollars and cents? That’s the tough question faced by Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton) as his law firm struggles to come up with a schedule of payments for 9/11 victims and their families in this film that is based on a true story. Stanley Tucci is on hand as his main adversary, a survivor’s group leader who’s highly critical of Feinberg and his methods. Broadway star Laura Benanti is very fine as the conflicted widow of a firefighter, and Amy Ryan is rock-solid as usual as Keaton’s lieutenant. Recent history is never easy to put on screen, but director Sara Colangelo and screenwriter Max Borenstein do an admirable job with a compelling look at this difficult saga.

“The Phone Call” (2013): The divine Sally Hawkins stars in this terrific dramatic short film. She plays a low-key woman who works (or volunteers — we never really know) at a crisis hotline. The film gives us almost no information about her. While on her shift, she receives a call from an older man (Jim Broadbent) in obviously deep psychological pain. As she carefully and skillfully questions him, she begins to learn about his life and his current situation. The film is really about empathy, and it’s quite moving to watch the degree she has of this virtue with the troubled caller. She is eventually able to help him through a difficult situation. Edward Hogg and Prunella Scales score with tiny bits of screen time. It’s not hard to see why this won the best live action short film Academy Award.