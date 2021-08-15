RAY'S PICKS: Gloria Grahame's first movie worth a look

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Blonde Fever” (1944): If there’s anyone who can cause blonde fever, it’s got to be Gloria Grahame. In her film debut, she plays the cause of all the trouble in the lives of Philip Dorn and Mary Astor, a married couple who own a nice restaurant near Lake Tahoe. Even though she’s already got a cute mechanic boyfriend (future “Daktari” star Marshall Thompson), Gloria keeps flirting with Dorn. Dorn is an interesting actor, a Dutchman who fled Europe because of the war. Sadly, he became incapacitated due to illness just one year after this film, and spent his last 30 years in obscure retirement. If you’re a fan of Grahame like I am, it’s fun to see her first movie.
Turner Classic Movies, Tuesday, 5 a.m.“Without Honor” (1949): Why does column favorite Dane Clark keep ending up in confused noir? Who knows? This time we’re watching in horror as Laraine Day’s extramarital affair (with Franchot Tone) comes to an extremely unexpected and regrettable end. Naturally we assume she and her predicament are what the movie is about. But not in a confused noir! We gradually figure out that the movie isn’t about infidelity or violence. Nope, it’s about her super-creepy brother-in-law (Clark) and his sick relationship with his brother (Bruce Bennett, playing Day’s husband). Poor Laraine has to spend most of the film with a look of silent terror on her face. Considering she’s technically the leading lady, she barely speaks. Jump onto this crazy noir ride and have a good time.
Now streaming on YouTube.“The Wedding Guest” (2018): Well, here’s a film that defies expectations. From the first 15 minutes, we assume this is going to be a rowdy action film. We watch as a very serious Dev Patel prepares for a trip to a wedding in Pakistan, renting multiple cars and purchasing multiple guns (wait ... you mean you don’t bring a gun to a wedding?). It becomes increasingly clear that he intends to kidnap the bride-to-be (Radhika Apte) on behalf of her bad-boy lover (Jim Sarbh). But what happens after that is the surprise: Rather than turning into a thrill-a-minute adrenaline rush, the movie becomes a moody existential romance as roles are reversed and secrets are revealed. It’s fascinating to watch, particularly since it also becomes a visually fascinating road trip through Pakistan and India.
Now streaming on Netflix.“A Journey to the Beginning of Time” (1955): Legendary Czech filmmaker Karel Zeman is considered the successor to French film pioneer George Méliès. This movie, inspired by Jules Verne’s “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” describes the epic imaginary quest of four natural-history-loving boys to travel through geological epochs: the ice age, the age of the dinosaurs and finally to the far-off age of the marine trilobites. The movie is infused with the charming spirit of Jules Verne’s adventure stories, and the mix of humans and animation is charming and, at times, adorable.
Trivia Question 909: Which of this week's directors has made a successful series of films about two real-life friends arguing in various restaurants around Europe?
