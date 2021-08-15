RAY'S PICKS: Gloria Grahame's first movie worth a look

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Blonde Fever” (1944): If there’s anyone who can cause blonde fever, it’s got to be Gloria Grahame. In her film debut, she plays the cause of all the trouble in the lives of Philip Dorn and Mary Astor, a married couple who own a nice restaurant near Lake Tahoe. Even though she’s already got a cute mechanic boyfriend (future “Daktari” star Marshall Thompson), Gloria keeps flirting with Dorn. Dorn is an interesting actor, a Dutchman who fled Europe because of the war. Sadly, he became incapacitated due to illness just one year after this film, and spent his last 30 years in obscure retirement. If you’re a fan of Grahame like I am, it’s fun to see her first movie.