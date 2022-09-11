RAY'S PICKS: Fun twists mark early sound film ‘Death Kiss’

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“The Death Kiss” (1932): This low-budget early sound film was a result of smart producing and casting. Uniting several cast members from “Dracula” and filming on a contained collection of existing sets, the production got a lot of punch while spending little. The set-up is classic Hollywood: A movie is being filmed in which a character is marked for death by a kiss. Alas, when the shot has been completed it turns out that a real bullet was used, and the actor is actually dead! David Manners plays a smug screenwriter who decides to solve the crime, no matter who he irritates while doing so. Bela Lugosi is on hand, not because he has much of a part to play, but mostly because he’s Bela Lugosi. It’s actually a tight little behind-the-scenes showbiz murder mystery, with lots of fun twists.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

“The Pool” (2018): First of all, why did they build a pool with no exit ladders and no shallow end? Perhaps so they could make this movie. At any rate, a young electrical tech on a film (the buff and intense Theeradej Wongpuapan, one of Thailand’s biggest stars) wakes up in a rapidly draining pool with no cell phone and no way out and no one around. Even worse, a local crocodile has escaped from the zoo and takes up residence in his sunken prison! Things go from bad to worse as his girlfriend and dog get involved. Absolutely not for the faint of heart, but this is an animal attack movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat as the lead struggles to adapt to each new challenge and survive just a little bit longer.

Now streaming on Shudder.

“House” (1977): In the mood for some absolutely whack-a-doodle teenage schoolgirl horror? Look no further than the insane “House,” a fever dream of a movie from the year I graduated from Bryan High. A group of school chums visits an old aunt who lives in a cool house out in the woods. Alas, they don’t realize until it’s too late that Auntie is a malevolent ghost. What follows is a bizarre tale of peril and ruin presented in an almost psychedelic style. I can almost guarantee that you’ve never seen a movie like this one.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“Outlaw’s Son” (1957): Seasoned pro Dane Clark gets top billing in this sturdy little Western, but the main character is really his son Jeff, played in Act I by Joseph Richard Stafford (who you may remember as Michael in the Mary Martin “Peter Pan”) and in Acts II and III by Ben Cooper. Jeff is one of those kids who’s been dealt a series of bad breaks (no mother, father a wanted criminal) and seems to have allowed this bad luck to turn him into a bitter young man. Add a ghastly miscarriage of justice perpetrated by his aunt and guardian (a fine Ellen Drew) and Jeff has got one big chip on his shoulder. The question the movie asks is, can Jeff straighten himself out and rise above his circumstances before it’s too late? This classic kind of moral dilemma is a natural fit for a scrappy, low-budget Western like this one.

Now streaming on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

Trivia Question 965: “The Death Kiss” star Bela Lugosi was featured in what is gleefully considered by many to be the worst film ever made. What is it called?

Answer to Trivia Question 963: Director Josef von Sternberg is most closely associated with the career of Marlene Dietrich.