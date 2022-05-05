RAY'S PICKS: Four films that focus on determined women

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

All of this week’s films focus on fiercely determined women!

"Wild Nights With Emily" (2018): This unexpected and affecting dramedy grew out of a one-person show performed by writer/director Madeleine Olnek. Based on fascinating research into the papers of the poet Emily Dickinson, this is a story that might actually be true: She was not a recluse, but an eccentric who maintained a years-long relationship with another woman (Susan Zeigler). Molly Shannon is absolutely wonderful as Dickinson, as are Amy Seimetz and Ziegler. The movie cries out for an end to posthumous censorship and embracing of artists as people who are messy and complicated, just like all of us are.

Now streaming on Hulu and Kanopy.

"Diane" (2018): I have always adored Mary Kay Place, and in her long and rich career, here’s the first lead she’s ever played. In a role written specifically for her, she plays a very ordinary woman leading an ordinary life, albeit one with a difficult, drug-addicted son (Jake Lacy, later so good in “White Lotus”). The main draw to this low-key slice of life is the spectacular cast, which includes such veterans as Estelle Parsons (in her final screen role), Deirdre O’Connell, Joyce Van Patten, Andrea Martin, Glynnis O’Connor and Phyllis Somerville. Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger also delights in a supporting turn. Sometimes it’s nice for a film to put the spotlight on regular folks, and there’s no one better at playing that than the divine Mary Kay Place.

Now streaming on AMC+ and Hulu.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (2021): Tammy Faye LaValley, the child of pentecostal preachers in Minnesota, just seemed to want to do good and help people. Driven by her faith, she became a icon of religion ... and, let’s just say, other things (including mascara). Jessica Chastain, who seemingly has really, really wanted to win an Oscar for a while, finally found paydirt in this biopic about the (in)famous televangelist. Essentially a narrative film remake of the excellent 2000 documentary of the same name, the movie is entertaining, if not exactly necessary. Chastain is a wonderful actor and has lots of fun with the role, as does Andrew Garfield as the creepy Jim Bakker. I think she won the Oscar because she was able to get at the quality of Tammy Faye that was most compelling: Despite her tackiness, criminality and general obnoxiousness, she did seem to genuinely care for people.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

"The Marriage of Marian Braun" (1979): Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder specialized in strong women. Hanna Schygulla stars in the title role as a woman who gets married in the midst of World War II in Germany, only to have the war swallow up her new husband (Klaus Löwitsch) about 30 hours after the wedding. The movie traces her successful struggles to survive, and then thrive, in her home country as the war winds down and the era of West Germany begins. In fact, her story is seen as an allegory for the young German state. Schygulla commands the screen effortlessly as she crawls her way from man to man, gaining power and comfort ... but perhaps leaving her heart behind.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Trivia Question 947: Which of this week’s performers played a memorable country singer named Loretta Haggers?

Answer to Trivia Question 945: August Strindberg wrote a famous play called “The Father,” which is not the play the recent Anthony Hopkins film was based on.

