RAY'S PICKS: 'Flee' made history for Oscar nominations

“Flee” (2021): Sometimes secrets can be so powerful that they’re the foundation for an entire life. Such is the case of Amin, an immigrant leading a successful life in Denmark. Because of his upcoming marriage, he and his filmmaker friend decide to face his past head on for the first time. Because his identity still needs to be protected, the film is animated and all of the names changed. Why? Because “Amin” has lied to authorities about the circumstances which led him to end up in Denmark as an underage refugee from Afghanistan. The results are a stunning film which recently made Oscar history by being the only film ever to be nominated for animated feature, documentary feature and international feature!

“Nowhere Boy” (2014): The year before his big hit “Kick-Ass,” Aaron Taylor-Johnson starred in this surprisingly affecting riff on the teenage life of John Lennon. Turns out young John’s family life was quite fraught and complicated, and he was mostly raised by his mother’s sister (the wonderful Kristin Scott Thomas) and separated from his hard-living mother (Anne-Marie Duff) and absent father (Colin Tierney). The film shows his first meeting with the 14-year-old Paul McCartney (Thomas Brodie-Sangster). The film goes deeper than you might expect, and Taylor-Johnson is terrific in the role of the young musician/poet. Interesting tidbit: The word “Beatles” is never spoken in the film.

“Yojimbo” (1961): Kurosawa’s hilarious ronin Western is a grand example of cultural churn. It’s based on Dashiell Hammett’s novel “Red Harvest” and in turn was the basis for Sergio Leone’s “A Fistful of Dollars.” John Belushi’s “SNL” samurai character was based on star Toshiro Mifune’s iconic, laconic samurai-for-hire. Once again, the director uses Toho Studios’ wind and rain machines to great effect. My only puzzlement: Why is there almost no effort to make the swordplay anything close to realistic? It comes off like boys playing with sticks. No matter. It’s still a blast to watch the crafty Mifune turn the town’s two criminal gangs against each other.

“Stepmom” (1998): Oh, how I love this resolutely old-fashioned crate of cornball. It’s like a ‘40s movie filtered through ‘80s sensibility with ‘90s movie stars. Here’s the setup: Susan Sarandon learns she is dying of cancer, and she decides she has to somehow work things out between her, her ex-husband (Ed Harris) and her ex-husband’s new girlfriend (Julia Roberts). Just imagine the possibilities in this irresistible Chris Columbus confection. All of the adults want what’s best for the two kids (Jena Malone and Liam Aiken) but no one agrees on what that is. It’s funny, it’s sad, it’s sweet and it’s surprisingly smart. No heroes or villains, just people doing their best.

