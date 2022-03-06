RAY'S PICKS: Films show start of documentarian’s career

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
ERROL MORRIS DOUBLE FEATURE!
See where the iconic documentarian got his start.
“Survivors” (2008): The curtain raiser for this Errol Morris Double Feature is this breezy short of brief clips of people talking about cancer. And yeah, I realize that it’s a little crazy to use the word “breezy” when describing a cancer documentary, but you’ll see what I mean. It’s essentially a collage of people describing reacting to the disease. Some of the witnesses are celebrities, some are not. Some are talking about their own illnesses, and some are not. Give it a watch, it’s only eight minutes and I think you’ll like it!
Now streaming on YouTube.
“Gates of Heaven” (1978): OK, here’s the movie that gave future Oscar-winner Morris his debut as a feature documentary maker. It’s a series of interviews with people who created, ran and patronized a series of California pet cemeteries. And it’s perhaps the most deadpan documentary I’ve ever seen. As you watch it, you might react like … what is even happening right now? Why am I listening to this person? But after a while, it can kind of get under your skin. These are serious people on a serious mission to fill a real need in people’s lives. I also think it’s telling that at least one of the cemeteries profiled in this movie is still in business 44 years later.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Enemy Mine” (1985): Dennis Quaid starred in a trio of underrated fantasy/science-fiction films in the mid-’80s. They’re all worth revisiting. This one costars Louis Gossett Jr. in a remarkable performance as a reptilian alien who gets thrown into a desperate situation with Quaid as these two enemies become stranded on a hostile, unwelcoming planet. At the core of the movie is their developing relationship — shades of Robinson Crusoe and Friday, only much more balanced. The third act of the movie may feel a bit rushed, but the whole thing is so, well, earnest, and has such a fun ‘80s techno look that I fell pretty hard for it.
Now streaming on Starz and rentable on Amazon Video.
“The Rental” (2020): Confused horror! Is this a slow burn about a quartet of attractive people’s relationships unraveling during a weekend getaway? Or is it a thriller about bigotry? Or is it something completely different entirely? I’m not sure the movie plays it fair with us, but the cast (Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss) sell it. Brie’s husband, Dave Franco, makes his feature directing debut. And while I’d recommend he shop a bit harder for a tighter script next time, I do think he shows some promise. The movie is never boring even when it’s giving you genre whiplash.
Now streaming on Showtime.
Trivia Question 938: What are Dennis Quaid’s two other mid-’80s fantasy/science-fiction films?
Answer to Trivia Question 936: Jodie Foster has been nominated for four Oscars and has won two.
