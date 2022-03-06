RAY'S PICKS: Films show start of documentarian’s career

“Survivors” (2008): The curtain raiser for this Errol Morris Double Feature is this breezy short of brief clips of people talking about cancer. And yeah, I realize that it’s a little crazy to use the word “breezy” when describing a cancer documentary, but you’ll see what I mean. It’s essentially a collage of people describing reacting to the disease. Some of the witnesses are celebrities, some are not. Some are talking about their own illnesses, and some are not. Give it a watch, it’s only eight minutes and I think you’ll like it!

“Gates of Heaven” (1978): OK, here’s the movie that gave future Oscar-winner Morris his debut as a feature documentary maker. It’s a series of interviews with people who created, ran and patronized a series of California pet cemeteries. And it’s perhaps the most deadpan documentary I’ve ever seen. As you watch it, you might react like … what is even happening right now? Why am I listening to this person? But after a while, it can kind of get under your skin. These are serious people on a serious mission to fill a real need in people’s lives. I also think it’s telling that at least one of the cemeteries profiled in this movie is still in business 44 years later.