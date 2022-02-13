RAY'S PICKS: Enjoy two different takes on 'Macbeth'

“Night of the Kings” (2020): As a lifelong theater lover, I’m naturally susceptible to films which feel like plays. “Night of the Kings” is one. It takes place within a brutal prison in the West African country of Ivory Coast. The guards have long ceded control of the place to the inmates. And on this special night the boss of the prison (Steve Tientcheu) declares that a new teenage inmate (Bakary Koné) will be the center of a sacred ritual involving storytelling. While the two actors are superb, the real genius of this movie is that the entire pack of prisoners helps Koné tell the stories through improvisational singing and dancing. If this sounds strange, it most definitely is. But’s it’s also mesmerizing, beautifully shot and wholly unforgettable.