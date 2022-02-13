RAY'S PICKS: Enjoy two different takes on 'Macbeth'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
MACBETH DOUBLE FEATURE!
Both include moody black-and-white spookiness, shadows and fog, and curse-threatening birds.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021): The main reason to see writer-director Joel Cohen’s new Shakespeare adaptation is Bruno Delbonnel’s sumptuous cinematography (he shot “Amelie” in 2001 as well) and Stefan Dechant’s incredible production design. Not to mention Kathryn’s Hunter’s haunting performances as four different characters. The film is stark and scary and a visual feast. Yes, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, much as I love them both, are a bit long in the tooth for these roles, but hey, they ARE Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and they are both awesome.
Now streaming on Apple TV+.
“Throne of Blood” (1957): Easily my favorite version of The Scottish Play, Akira Kurosawa’s legendary film transfers the Macbeth story to feudal Japan. If Joel Cohen’s sleek version is minimalist, Kurosawa’s is very much a more-is-more situation. He went all in on the visual style — building sets on Mount Fuji, using wind, fog and rain with a vengeance, and knocking your socks off with the incredible costumes. The performances by Toshiro Mifune and Isuzu Yamada are phenomenal. Kurosawa used the traditions of Japanese Noh theater to inform the film’s style. The ending to this unforgettable movie includes one of the greatest death scenes ever put on film.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Night of the Kings” (2020): As a lifelong theater lover, I’m naturally susceptible to films which feel like plays. “Night of the Kings” is one. It takes place within a brutal prison in the West African country of Ivory Coast. The guards have long ceded control of the place to the inmates. And on this special night the boss of the prison (Steve Tientcheu) declares that a new teenage inmate (Bakary Koné) will be the center of a sacred ritual involving storytelling. While the two actors are superb, the real genius of this movie is that the entire pack of prisoners helps Koné tell the stories through improvisational singing and dancing. If this sounds strange, it most definitely is. But’s it’s also mesmerizing, beautifully shot and wholly unforgettable.
Now streaming on Hulu.
“Desperado” (1995): Three years after releasing his ultra-low-budget debut “El Mariachi,” director Robert Rodriguez spent a lot more money making this kind-of sequel, kind-of remake of that original film. Lots of big names this time around: Antonio Banderas stepped into the role of our reckless wandering mariachi-gunslinger, his love interest is the terrific Salma Hayek, and, oh look, there’s Steve Buscemi, Quentin Tarantino, Cheech Marin and Danny Trejo! I’m not sure that adding a bunch of big names and higher production values make this a better movie than the previous, modest “El Mariachi,” but it’s still loud, dumb, rowdy, violent and fun.
Now streaming on Netflix.
