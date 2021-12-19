RAY'S PICKS: Edgerton impressed with directing debut 'The Gift'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The Gift” (2015): Beware of old friends bearing gifts! At least in this case. Actor Joel Edgerton makes a smashing directorial debut in this thriller about an upwardly mobile couple (Rebecca Hall and Jason Bateman) who are visited by Bateman’s old classmate (Edgerton). He’s a little weird, but he keeps bringing gifts. But something’s just not right, or is it? Secrets from the past begin bubbling up and identities are called into question as this “old friend” sends the couple’s life into more and more chaos. What was that perfect temperature for revenge again?

Now streaming on Hulu through Dec. 31.