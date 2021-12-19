RAY'S PICKS: Edgerton impressed with directing debut 'The Gift'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“The Gift” (2015): Beware of old friends bearing gifts! At least in this case. Actor Joel Edgerton makes a smashing directorial debut in this thriller about an upwardly mobile couple (Rebecca Hall and Jason Bateman) who are visited by Bateman’s old classmate (Edgerton). He’s a little weird, but he keeps bringing gifts. But something’s just not right, or is it? Secrets from the past begin bubbling up and identities are called into question as this “old friend” sends the couple’s life into more and more chaos. What was that perfect temperature for revenge again?
Now streaming on Hulu through Dec. 31.
“Crossfire” (1947): Three famous Roberts (Mitchum, Young and Ryan) star in this tense postwar drama about murder and bigotry. It’s told largely in flashbacks as we see different events which lead to the murder of a soldier (Sam Levene). Mitchum evidently didn’t like his role, but co-star Gloria Grahame noted it as her favorite. She was also nominated for an Oscar. The director, Edward Dmytryk, was one of the Hollywood Ten, who went to prison for refusing to talk to the House Un-American Activities Committee. He later agreed to speak and named names.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021): This movie dramatizes an appalling story that every American should know. In 1968, Chicago Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) was really rattling the cage of J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) at the FBI. Hoover considered him a dangerous radical. Consequently, a young car thief named Bill O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) is recruited by the FBI to infiltrate the Chicago Panther organization. The film suggests that O’Neal was apolitical and was motivated by simple greed, but the movie still leaves you wondering why he would allow himself to be used in this way. Dominique Fishback is stunning as Hampton’s girlfriend and muse.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
“It’s Complicated” (2009): Love isn’t just for the twenty-somethings, folks! Nancy Myers served up a delightful scoop of romance for the not-so-young in this fizzy bedroom farce. Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin play ex-spouses who rashly reconnect after meeting at a reunion. Also starring the divine Steve Martin as another love interest for Meryl, with strong support from Lake Bell, John Krasinski, Mary Kay Place, Zoe Kazan and others. The three leads are extremely game, and though this certainly is no masterpiece, it’s delightful watching the antics that ensue when three pros mix it up.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 927: Which of this week’s performers was born in Waco, Texas?
Answer to Trivia Question 925: Jennifer Coolidge played Stifler’s mom in four “American Pie” movies.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at