RAY'S PICKS: Dopey fun rules in 'Dude, Where's My Car?'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Dude, Where’s My Car?” (2000): Four years before he made the masterpiece “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” director Danny Leiner made this glorious comedy about two well-meaning but brain-cell-challenged bros (Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott) who wake up with an apartment full of pudding and a lost car. The timing couldn’t be worse as it’s the anniversary of their relationships with twins Wanda and Wilma (Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff). Their day includes run-ins with fake aliens and real aliens, a powerful guru and even Fabio. Plus you’ve probably never seen the cable channel Animal Planet used so well in a film script before. It’s all delirious, dopey fun.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.