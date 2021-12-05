RAY'S PICKS: Dopey fun rules in 'Dude, Where's My Car?'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Dude, Where’s My Car?” (2000): Four years before he made the masterpiece “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” director Danny Leiner made this glorious comedy about two well-meaning but brain-cell-challenged bros (Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott) who wake up with an apartment full of pudding and a lost car. The timing couldn’t be worse as it’s the anniversary of their relationships with twins Wanda and Wilma (Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff). Their day includes run-ins with fake aliens and real aliens, a powerful guru and even Fabio. Plus you’ve probably never seen the cable channel Animal Planet used so well in a film script before. It’s all delirious, dopey fun.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
“20 Feet From Stardom” (2013): Music is one of those topics that has long been well served by the documentary form. “20 Feet From Stardom” is no exception. It tells the story, through interviews and footage, of the legendary backup singers behind our favorite stars singing our favorite songs. Incredible talents like Merry Clayton, Darlene Love, Judith Hill, Tata Vega and others. It traces their careers through the early Phil Spector days through the hardcore rock ‘n’ roll era with groups like The Rolling Stones. It’s such a treat to spend time with these delightful women, listening to their stories about making the most famous records of all time. The film won the 2014 Oscar for best documentary.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
“Crawl” (2019): Though it has a most preposterous premise, “Crawl” is also entertaining. Kaya Scodelario stars as a young woman who is worried about her father (Barry Pepper), who’s in the path of a vicious Florida hurricane. She’s right to worry. The entire town is flooded and is beset by really hungry … alligators. She and dad spend most of the film stuck in his flooded basement trying to avoid becoming alligator snacks. There’s some truly impressive water filmmaking on display here, particularly some work with dog performers. Weirdly, most of the film was shot in Serbia. This is a scary and extremely well-made film.
Now streaming on Hulu until Dec. 19.
“The Friends of Eddie Coyle” (1973): In the mood for an incredibly ‘70s film noir? Then spend some time with Eddie Coyle (Robert Mitchum) and his very shady “friends.” Coyle is a longtime Boston hood who hopes to avoid a long prison sentence by squealing on some of his colleagues, like Dillon (Peter Boyle). Whether it’s hijacking, kidnapping or bank-robbing, there’s no doubt that Coyle isn’t looking to reform, but simply to save his own skin. It’s an awfully dangerous game he’s playing with seasoned mob guys. Featuring chilling turns by Boyle, Richard Jordan, Alex Rocco, Joe Santos and Steven Keats. Mitchum gives one of his best late-career performances in this moody crime story.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 925: Who famously played Seann William Scott’s character’s mother in a bunch of movies?
Answer to Trivia Question 923: Juliette Binoche won best supporting actress for her luminous role in “The English Patient” (1996).
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.