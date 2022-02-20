RAY'S PICKS: 'Don't Look Up' a funny, melancholy satire

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Don’t Look Up” (2021): I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this Adam McKay film. I was afraid its satiric tone would be too shrill, but that’s not how it landed with me. Watching astronomers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence do their best to convince the president (Meryl Streep) and her dopey chief of staff and son (Jonah Hill) to do something about a giant comet on its way to destroy all life on Earth was, actually, riveting. A lot of it is funny, but there are moments of surprising poignance as well. All of the actors have a rip-roaring time, including Cate Blanchett (with an amazing set of prosthetic teeth), Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande and others. I thought it was a funny, melancholy movie that we, sadly, really deserve.
“The City of the Dead” (1960): This creepy, low-budget British gem is about the long-term consequences of a witch’s curse. Even though the basic premise — that witches were burned at the stake in colonial New England — is patently untrue, I guess it’s still a decent horror movie trope. After such a curse is pronounced by an ignited and very displeased daughter of darkness (Patricia Jessel), the town of Whitewood basically becomes a sleepy burg that time forgot. Inspired by her professor (Christopher Lee) who for some reason teaches classes in his living room, a young student (Venetia Stevenson) shows up in the town to research the witch era. Bad stuff starts happening. The oddest thing about this film is how similar its story beats are to a much more famous film from the same year, “Psycho,” even though theoretically the films were being prepared at the same time and neither cribbed from the other. See if you believe that while watching “The City of the Dead.”
“Color Adjustment” (1992): This fascinating documentary from Marlon Riggs examines the history of Black representation on American television, from the late 1940s to the late 1980s, from “Beulah” to “The Cosby Show.” Fascinating commentary is provided by Esther Rolle, Diahann Carroll, Tim Reid, Denise Nicholas, Steven Bochco, Norman Lear and David Wolper. Ruby Dee narrates this riveting tale. I like how it doesn’t shy away from asking uncomfortable questions about our entertainment standards.
“Flightplan” (2005): No, of course it’s not exactly good, but I have trouble resisting a “trouble-on-a-plane” movie. Jetting straight into would-be Hitchcock territory, Jodie Foster’s young daughter disappears during a flight and, wouldn’t you know it, no one on the plane remembers her daughter ever being there. (I hate it when that happens.) Jodie spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out just what in 30,000 feet is going on. Listen carefully at the end of the movie for some of the most awkwardly “on-the-nose” ad-libs from the extras that you’ve ever heard.
