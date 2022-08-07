RAY'S PICKS: Documentary follows Navalny’s fight, recovery

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Navalny” (2022): You may not remember his name, but I’ll bet you remember the incident: Alexei Navalny, serious anti-corruption rival to Vladimir Putin, was nearly assassinated by poison in 2020. This just-as-it-happens documentary follows the charismatic opposition leader as he recovers from the near-fatal attack and plans his return to Russia. Navalny is another one of those Eastern European leaders with movie star energy. Happily for us, he and his family are fluent in English and interested in getting their story out there. Amazing events unfold while the cameras are rolling, giving the film an almost shocking immediacy. HBO has long been committed to the documentary form; it’s natural that we’d see this film on that service.

“The Iron Horse” (1924): This beautiful, epic tale of the struggle to complete the Transcontinental Railroad was a foundational film for director John Ford, as well as for the Western genre. George O’Brien stars as a young man who shares his murdered father’s dream of a railroad connecting the entire North American continent. He’s from Springfield, Illinois, where he knew Abraham Lincoln, who also had this dream. Ford was 28 when he made “The Iron Horse,” and it’s his first major film. It’s really one of those kinds of movies they don’t make anymore, with hundreds of extras (both human and animal), and great sweeping cinematic pictures depicting grand events. Of course, being 98 years old, its sensibilities are very much of its time, but it’s still a thrilling and beautiful watch.

“The King of Marvin Gardens” (1972): Director Bob Rafelson died recently. This is one of his most interesting films. It’s a foggy, melancholy portrait of a feckless hustler (Bruce Dern) who attempts to pull his literary nerd brother (Jack Nicholson) into an obviously dodgy real estate scheme. The real star of the show is Atlantic City, captured in the moment just before its (temporary) revitalization as a gambling destination. Fresh from her Oscar-nominated triumph in “The Last Picture Show,” Ellen Burstyn shines as a mentally crumbling, aging beauty in yet another dying town. This was co-star Julia Anne Robinson’s only feature film, as she died in a fire in 1975.

“We Believe in Dinosaurs” (2019): The young-Earth creationist theme park called The Ark Encounter opened in Williamstown, Kentucky, in 2016. This documentary is both a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the park (with special emphasis on the artisans who crafted the exhibits) and the political controversy surrounding it, concerning the for-profit business operating the park engaging in discriminatory hiring practices while taking taxpayer money (which is illegal). Whether you believe the Earth is 6,000 years old or not, I think you’ll find this story and its characters interesting!

