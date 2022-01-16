RAY'S PICKS: Documentary explores life of Jacques Cousteau

“Tick, Tick ... Boom!” (2021): You don’t have to be a fan of Jonathan Larson’s most famous musical to enjoy the story of his artistic and personal struggles in the years before he wrote it. I admit to not being a “Rent” fan myself. But I am a fan of actor Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. The movie follows the antic, hyperenergetic Larson as he gives it his all in his effort to make a name for himself in the New York musical comedy scene. Bradley Whitford plays his mentor, the recently departed Stephen Sondheim, and the film is filled with cameos by Broadway performers, including several legends. The real Sondheim himself actually has an audio cameo in the film (listen carefully to the voicemail messages).