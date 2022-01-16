RAY'S PICKS: Documentary explores life of Jacques Cousteau

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Becoming Cousteau” (2021): When I was growing up, missing “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau” was as unthinkable in my family as rooting for the Longhorns. This fascinating new documentary tells the story about how he became such an icon. It takes you from his early days as a Navy officer with a diving hobby through his acquisition of the Calypso to his emeritus years as one of the world’s most high-profile environmentalists. One of the things I admired the most about Cousteau is highlighted in this film: his constant willingness (eagerness, really) to learn more, and to change his views when he learned new things.
Now streaming on Disney+.
“Thief” (1981): For his second feature film, director Michael Mann tells the story of a master safecracker (James Caan) who comes to the attention of a local crime boss (Robert Prosky) who offers him a job. He reluctantly agrees, but he has misgivings: After being independent for so long, will he be comfortable with someone else calling the shots? Also featuring Tuesday Weld, Jim Belushi and Willie Nelson. The dreamy urban cinematography is by Donald Thorin, and the hypnotic music is by Tangerine Dream. Caan excels playing a pretty grubby antihero here. There were several times watching the movie when I wanted to jump in and make him treat Tuesday Weld better!
Now streaming on Kanopy.
“Tick, Tick ... Boom!” (2021): You don’t have to be a fan of Jonathan Larson’s most famous musical to enjoy the story of his artistic and personal struggles in the years before he wrote it. I admit to not being a “Rent” fan myself. But I am a fan of actor Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. The movie follows the antic, hyperenergetic Larson as he gives it his all in his effort to make a name for himself in the New York musical comedy scene. Bradley Whitford plays his mentor, the recently departed Stephen Sondheim, and the film is filled with cameos by Broadway performers, including several legends. The real Sondheim himself actually has an audio cameo in the film (listen carefully to the voicemail messages).
Now streaming on Netflix.
“On the Bowery” (1956): This remarkable little movie is tricky to describe. It’s sort of a documentary, in that all of the vagabonds featured are actually from the infamous hard-drinking New York neighborhood. Ray Salyer has Hollywood looks but was an actual itinerant worker who died of alcoholism a couple of years after this movie was made. The situations are set up by the filmmaker but allowed to play out naturally. The result is a fascinating snapshot of a group of “lost men” for whom society has little use. The photography is striking and the characters vivid and memorable.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
