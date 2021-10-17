RAY'S PICKS: Documentary celebrates Moreno's career

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” (2021): Are you a fellow Rita fan? She’s just always seemed to be there for me, whether it was sneering in “Singin’ in the Rain,” suffering in “The King and I,” sashaying in “West Side Story” or splitting our sides in another sketch on “The Electric Company.” And let’s not forget her amazing Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on HBO’s “Oz.” This charming doc lets her tell her story, from her exit from Puerto Rico to her early dancing years to her equally exhilarating and frustrating adventures in the Hollywood studio system. Throughout it all, Rita never seems to tire of simply being Rita, and we’re glad she doesn’t.

Now streaming on Netflix and Kanopy.