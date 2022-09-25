RAY'S PICKS: Damon scores with complex ‘Stillwater’ role

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“Stillwater” (2021): I resisted this movie going in, but its stubborn energy won me over. Matt Damon stars as the blue-collar father of a young woman (Abigail Breslin) convicted of murder in southern France. He heads over to Europe to try to help her. Both he and (perhaps) the audience expect this to be an example of the white-hat good guy rushing in to rescue the damsel in distress, but the story subverts this expectation at every turn. The film ends up serving as a bracing corrective to the idea that we Americans always know the best way to solve any problem. Damon has never been better in a role that requires him to show many sides of a complex character. Another triumph from Tom McCarthy, who earlier gave us “The Station Agent” (2003) and “Spotlight” (2015).

Now streaming on Showtime and rentable on Amazon Video.

“Hester Street” (1975): This beautiful little film introduced us to the talents of Carol Kane. She plays a quietly determined Jewish immigrant wife, fresh off the boat with her child to join her husband (an intense Steven Keats) in New York’s Lower East Side, where he has been living (and assimilating) for some time already. Despite its small scale and low budget, the film feels stunningly authentic in its depiction of a new American community struggling to define its identity in a new land. Doris Roberts shines bright as a well-meaning busybody neighbor. Special mention should go to casting director Jay Wolf for populating the film with an amazing array of interesting individuals.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

Michael Fassbender double feature:

“Slow West” (2015): “The Power of the Dog” (2021) wasn’t actor Kodi Smit-McPhee’s first film set in the American West but filmed in New Zealand. Six years earlier he starred in this dreamlike film as a very foolish young Scot who’s crossing the prairie in search of his lost love. Michael Fassbender (terrific as always) plays a thug who offers (virtually demands) that he be hired as his bodyguard. The film is excellent in depicting the danger, violence and inherent strangeness of the frontier. Caren Pistorious shines as Rose, the girl McPhee thinks he loves, and Ben Mendelsohn is grimy and practical as the menacing outlaw from Fassbender’s past.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

“Goldfish” (2007): Two years before hitting it big in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” Fassbender starred in this odd and affecting short film, which juxtaposes two couples that live in glass houses. One couple happens to be human (Fassbender and Caroline Carver) and the other are fish in an aquarium (voiced, in Cantonese, by Terence Lo and Yandis Ying). Both couples are in crisis, and work toward some resolution in the film’s 11-minute running time. It’s an unusual concept that really works.

Now streaming on YouTube.

Trivia Question 967: Which of this week’s performers died by suicide at age 49?

Answer to Trivia Question 965: Bela Lugosi’s last film was the fantastically bad “Plan 9 From Outer Space” (1957), widely considered the worst film ever made.