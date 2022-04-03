RAY'S PICKS: Cruz shines again in Almodóvar's ‘Mothers’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Parallel Mothers” (2021): Penélope Cruz always seems to do her best work when she’s working with her mentor, director Pedro Almodóvar. In this, her seventh collaboration with the legendary director, she knocks it out of the park as a career woman whose life is turned upside down by an unplanned pregnancy with her former boyfriend (Israel Elejalde). Her fate gets twisted up with that of another mother, a teenager she shares a maternity hospital room with (Milena Smit). Things get complicated, but Cruz’s rock-solid performance anchors the movie as the plot swirls around her.

Now rentable on Amazon Video.

“The Windshield Wiper” (2021): Another 2022 Oscar nominee, for animated short film. This odd and mesmerizing little meditation on love doesn’t have a normal narrative. It’s more of a poem. Just get comfortable and let its amazing imagery flood over you. Created by the talented Alberto Mielgo, who worked as a visual consultant on the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and on Netflix’s amazing series “Love, Death & Robots,” uses this short experimental film to investigate a simple question: What is love? Trivia note: Though some of the scenes appear to be rotoscoped, they are not.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“Chungking Express” (1994): Wong Kar-Wai makes a particular kind of movie that you either like or don’t. I love them, because of his dreamy and sensual use of color and because of his habit of using ridiculously talented and gorgeous actors. In this case: Tony Leung, Brigitte Lin, Faye Wong and in the role that helped turn him into a film star, recording idol Takeshi Kaneshiro. The movie is two separate, sequential stories anchored by a fast-food stall in busy Hong Kong. In each story, a lovesick cop (first Kaneshiro, then Leung) stumbles toward connection and maybe even love, aided by the busybody owner of the eatery (Piggy Chan). Like all of Wong Kar-Wai’s films, my advice is to just let the movie carry you away.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“Werewolves Within” (2021): The roster of movies based on video games isn’t known for being the greatest, but here’s one of the better ones. It takes place in a snow-bound town which seems to be under attack by some hideous monster. A just-arrived park ranger (the very game Sam Richardson) arrives just as things start getting, uh, hairy. This is a werewolf movie presented as a whodunit. Can the intrepid ranger and his postal worker buddy (Milana Vayntrub) figure out which of the nice townsfolk is actually a slobbering, deadly werewolf in time? This is a silly, violent movie which, if you’re in the right mood, is also a very fun one.

Now streaming on Showtime.

Trivia Question 942: In what films did Penélope Cruz play the same role in both the original Spanish version and the subsequent American remake?

Answer to Trivia Question 940: Aardman Animation Studios created “Chicken Run” (2000), a fowl remake of “The Great Escape.”

Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.