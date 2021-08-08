RAY'S PICKS: 'Copperfield' captures spirit of book

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020): I’m a fan of director Armando Iannucci (2009’s In the Loop and 2017’s The Death of Stalin), but I was still unprepared for this delightful film. He and screenwriter Simon Blackwell turn my favorite Dickens novel into a delightful, energetic, warm-hearted and colorful romp. Column favorite Dev Patel and Ranveer Jaiswal star as the title character at different ages, and both bring a bright and bouncy charm to the role. The killer cast includes Tilda Swinton as Betsey Trotwood, Peter Capaldi as Micawber, Rosalind Eleazar as Agnes, and many others. Special shoutout to my hero Gwendoline Christie (Brienne in Game of Thrones) as the loathsome step-aunt Jane Murdstone. This movie made me want to pick up the book again ... and it’s 900 pages long.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
The Edge of Seventeen (2016): I’ve been a fan of Hailee Steinfeld ever since her smashing lead performance in the Coen brothers’ remake of True Grit (2010). Here she plays a teenager with a complicated family life who has a tricky mother (Kyra Sedgwick) and a way-too-popular big brother (Blake Jenner). Making things worse, her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) gets romantically involved with her brother, and things begin to spiral out of control from there. Woody Harrelson turns in another charming performance as an unusually empathetic teacher who helps Hailee hold her sanity together. By the way, how fun must it have been on set to have both of the leading ladies have essentially the same first name?
Now streaming on Netflix.
Le Cercle Rouge (1970): I love the gimmick of extended sequences without dialogue, and these seem to work best in caper films. Le Cercle Rouge is one of the best. Inspired by the Jules Dassin classics Rififi (1955) and Topkapi (1964), French director Jean-Pierre Melville applies the ultra-cool sensibilities of the French new wave to the heist genre, with spectacular results. Alain Delon and a very bad mustache star as a paroled thief, who has a random meeting with an escaped convict (spaghetti-western star Gian Maria Volontè). They plan a ridiculous assault on a high-end jewelry store in Paris. The third member of their gang is a former cop and current alcoholic sharpshooter played by the legendary Yves Montand. See if you can guess why they need a sharpshooter for the caper!
Now rentable on Amazon Video and other VOD platforms.
The Chop (2016): You’ve got to watch this adorable short comedy. It stars Amir Boutrous (Nasser on The Crown) as a handsome butcher who finds himself caught in a cultural intersection. He’s been working for a long time at a kosher butcher shop in the UK when his jaunty and showboating ways get him fired. He needs work, and he can’t find another kosher position. If only there was a butcher shop that was a lot like a kosher one ... and then he gets his idea. He takes a potentially dangerous step and ends up learning more about himself and his larger community.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Trivia Question #908: Which of this week’s performers has done solo concerts on Broadway multiple times?
Answer to Trivia Question #906: Both Anne Bancroft (best actress) and Patty Duke (supporting actress) won Oscars for their performances in Arthur Penn’s The Miracle Worker (1962).
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.