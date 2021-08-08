RAY'S PICKS: 'Copperfield' captures spirit of book

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020): I’m a fan of director Armando Iannucci (2009’s In the Loop and 2017’s The Death of Stalin), but I was still unprepared for this delightful film. He and screenwriter Simon Blackwell turn my favorite Dickens novel into a delightful, energetic, warm-hearted and colorful romp. Column favorite Dev Patel and Ranveer Jaiswal star as the title character at different ages, and both bring a bright and bouncy charm to the role. The killer cast includes Tilda Swinton as Betsey Trotwood, Peter Capaldi as Micawber, Rosalind Eleazar as Agnes, and many others. Special shoutout to my hero Gwendoline Christie (Brienne in Game of Thrones) as the loathsome step-aunt Jane Murdstone. This movie made me want to pick up the book again ... and it’s 900 pages long.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.