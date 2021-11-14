RAY'S PICKS: Check out three 'Point Blank' feature films

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

POINT BLANK TRIPLE FEATURE: Three very different films all with the same title.

“Point Blank” (2010): Our first “Point Blank” is a propulsive French crime thriller. Not enough nurses get to be main characters in crime movies, so I’m happy to report that Gilles Lellouche stars as a nurse’s assistant who makes the mistake of saving the life of an injured thief in the hospital where he works. Oh, and did I mention that his wife is pregnant? That’s relevant, because the bad guys decide to kidnap her to manipulate poor Gilles. What follows is a high-octane chase which includes crooked cops, secret USB drives, safecracking and lots of violence. If you’re in the mood for a regular-guy-versus-the-mob story, this movie is for you.

Now streaming on Kanopy.