RAY'S PICKS: Chaplin's talents on display in 'Gold Rush'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“The Gold Rush” (1925): While I’m not the biggest fan of Charlie Chaplin as a performer, I cannot knock his enormous talent as a filmmaker. “The Gold Rush” is one of the films his titanic reputation rests on, and watching it, you can see why. The sets are alternately impressive and adorable, and the set pieces — particularly those in a desperate snowbound Klondike cabin — are enduringly impressive. Even the writing is good: Chaplin makes sure the happy ending his character longs for ends up making moral (if not perhaps logical) sense. It’s also worth noting that for many years this original 1925 version of the film was thought lost after Chaplin revised it in 1947, but happily a version in Italy was found and restored so that we can enjoy today.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
“El Mariachi” (1992): In 1992, a young filmmaker from San Antonio made a name for himself with his first feature. Made in Mexico for about $7,000, it’s an amusing and exciting story about a young troubadour who ends up in the wrong town at the wrong time. (Even wearing the wrong clothes!) Carlos Gallardo stars (and co-produces) this tight, economical and furious tale. While there’s no way the movie looks big-budget, you won’t believe what Rodriguez and Gallardo manage to put together for so little money. Hollywood got ahold of this movie, which was supposed to go straight to Mexican video, and turned it into an indie hit, and launched Robert Rodriguez’s career as a major director.
Now rentable on Amazon Video.
“The Night My Number Came Up” (1955): Should we take dreams seriously? That’s the question asked by this Ealing Studios gem. After hearing the details of a disturbingly specific dream about an airline disaster, Naval officer Michael Redgrave finds himself on a flight that seems to match up to the dream. Should he be worried? It doesn’t help anyone’s nerves that the airplane they’re flying (a Dakota) has no radar capability. This tense little movie features Denholm Elliott and future Broadway star George Rose.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
“Turn the Key Softly” (1953): This gem has an irresistible premise: following the lives of three female convicts on their first day out of prison. There’s the hotsy hostess (young Joan Collins), the regretful middle-class woman determined to get past her life’s one big mistake (Yvonne Mitchell) and the old broad who’s just eager to get back to her dog after yet another post-shoplifting lockup (Kathleen Harrison). The action takes place in and around London in a less-than-24-hour period, and the interlocking stories are never less than compelling. Terence Morgan shines as Mitchell’s seriously bad-news ex.
Now streaming on YouTube.
