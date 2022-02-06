RAY'S PICKS: Chaplin's talents on display in 'Gold Rush'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The Gold Rush” (1925): While I’m not the biggest fan of Charlie Chaplin as a performer, I cannot knock his enormous talent as a filmmaker. “The Gold Rush” is one of the films his titanic reputation rests on, and watching it, you can see why. The sets are alternately impressive and adorable, and the set pieces — particularly those in a desperate snowbound Klondike cabin — are enduringly impressive. Even the writing is good: Chaplin makes sure the happy ending his character longs for ends up making moral (if not perhaps logical) sense. It’s also worth noting that for many years this original 1925 version of the film was thought lost after Chaplin revised it in 1947, but happily a version in Italy was found and restored so that we can enjoy today.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.