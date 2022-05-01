RAY'S PICKS: Cast, visual style help Anderson’s ‘Dispatch’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The French Dispatch” (2021): I’m an unabashed Wes Anderson fan (particularly “Isle of Dogs” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”). While his newest film, “The French Dispatch,” is definitely not his best, it’s still fascinating to watch. It tells several stories from a mid-20th century American magazine, each with a different visual style and tone. And while some of the stories admittedly take a bit too long, they’re all fascinating to look at and listen to. Plus, what a cast: Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Lois Smith … the list goes on and on. Add to it impeccable cinematography and production design and you get a pretty enjoyable-to-watch failure.

“Riders of Justice” (2020): I like it when a movie allows life to be messy. After seeing a horrific public transportation incident, we assume that this Mads Mikkelsen vehicle is going to be a standard vigilante thriller. But no, director and co-screenwriter Anders Thomas Jensen has much more complicated things on his mind. Nothing is black or white in this film about tough guys taking on other tough guys. Maybe it’s a Danish thing — it’s almost impossible to imagine this as an American movie. Featuring a heartfelt performance by Swedish actor Gustav Lindh, who’s currently co-starring in “The Northman” in theaters. Be ready to be fascinated and maybe a bit morally confused as you watch this interesting movie.

“And Then We Danced” (2019): We don’t get to see that many movies which are actually dangerous. And this one has caused riots and police oppression and death threats in the country of Georgia, where the film is set. Written and directed by Levan Akin, a filmmaker whose family immigrated to Sweden during the 1960s, it tells the story of a young dancer in Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani) who aspires to be hired by the National Georgian Dance Ensemble. When a talented new dancer (Bachi Valishvili) arrives on the scene, the results include Merab reevaluating how he dances and who he loves. It took a lot of guts to make a movie like this in a country as homophobic as Georgia. That the film is also really good is a bonus!

“The Devil Is Driving” (1932): In a mood for some ridiculous pre-code goodness? Look no further than the deranged “The Devil Is Driving,” a frantic tale about a multistory auto garage that serves as a front for organized crime. If nothing else, as you watch this film, in which you see a small child driving his toy car in an active driving ramp populated by reckless speeding drivers (while smiling, unconcerned adults look on), you wonder what insurance must have been like back in the early ‘30s. Edmund Lowe stars as the marvelously oblivious Gabby, who takes a remarkable amount of time to realize that his family is working for a ring of car thieves ... and so is he. Dickie Moore works hard with his special brand of movie kid adorableness.

