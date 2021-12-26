RAY'S PICKS: Bridges stands out in film noir 'Try and Get Me!'

“Making Mr. Right” (1987): Here’s the second film about an android substitute for a man that we’ve talked about recently (“I’m Your Man,” Nov. 7). This one is from the ‘80s, and it’s a quirky gem. John Malkovich creates an android that looks and sounds like him, and then hires Ann Magnuson to attempt to coach the android into acting more human. The real reason to watch this movie is for an amazing supporting turn by the great Laurie Metcalf. Because of movie reasons, she ends up thinking the android is a real man who is romancing her. This is the movie that made me a Metcalf fan before “Roseanne.”

“Looper” (2012): This is a mess of a movie that I nevertheless really like. Its biggest problem is that it’s two movies: a twisty time-travel crime saga, and a story about a boy with untapped powers. Both movies are pretty good. The idea of Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing a younger version of Bruce Willis is preposterous, but you’ll be impressed by the makeup job that helps it come off. It’s a fool’s errand to try to describe the plot of most time-travel movies, and this one is as messy and chaotic as others you’ve seen, but since the writer-director is the talented Rian Johnson, it’s still a very fun mess. Plus, Emily Blunt is welcome in any movie any time.