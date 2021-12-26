RAY'S PICKS: Bridges stands out in film noir 'Try and Get Me!'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Try and Get Me!” (1950): Originally released as “The Sound of Fury,” this is a true life story about what can happen when you hang out with the wrong people. Frank Lovejoy plays a regular joe who’s down on his luck. So he’s a bit too vulnerable when he meets a slick stranger (a terrific Lloyd Bridges) who brings him in on a plan to kidnap a rich man’s son. This being a film noir, as you can imagine, things do not go well. It was directed by Cy Endfield, who was blacklisted three years later and relocated to the U.K. to continue to direct films, including “Zulu” in 1964.
“Limbo” (2020): You wouldn’t expect a small movie about refugees exiled on a desperately remote island in Scotland to be funny, but you might be surprised by “Limbo.” It tells the story of a quartet of African and Asian refugees being trained on how to live in Scotland by well-meaning social workers. Amir El-Masry (so good in “The Night Manager”) shines as a young Syrian musician. He hangs out with fellow refugee Farhad (Vikash Bhai), who has a very specific reason he cannot return to his homeland. This movie pulls several things off at once: It’s funny, it’s bleakly beautiful and it’s also serious in its depiction of the predicament these global castoffs face. Give it a watch.
“Making Mr. Right” (1987): Here’s the second film about an android substitute for a man that we’ve talked about recently (“I’m Your Man,” Nov. 7). This one is from the ‘80s, and it’s a quirky gem. John Malkovich creates an android that looks and sounds like him, and then hires Ann Magnuson to attempt to coach the android into acting more human. The real reason to watch this movie is for an amazing supporting turn by the great Laurie Metcalf. Because of movie reasons, she ends up thinking the android is a real man who is romancing her. This is the movie that made me a Metcalf fan before “Roseanne.”
“Looper” (2012): This is a mess of a movie that I nevertheless really like. Its biggest problem is that it’s two movies: a twisty time-travel crime saga, and a story about a boy with untapped powers. Both movies are pretty good. The idea of Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing a younger version of Bruce Willis is preposterous, but you’ll be impressed by the makeup job that helps it come off. It’s a fool’s errand to try to describe the plot of most time-travel movies, and this one is as messy and chaotic as others you’ve seen, but since the writer-director is the talented Rian Johnson, it’s still a very fun mess. Plus, Emily Blunt is welcome in any movie any time.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California.