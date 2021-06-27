RAY'S PICKS: 'Bridegroom' is an insightful and moving documentary

Not Fade Away (2012): I’m a big fan of the movie That Thing You Do!, a sweet fable about what happens when dreams of pop music success come true. Well, here’s a movie about what happens when it doesn’t. Written and directed by David Chase, of Sopranos fame, it tells the story of a young Jersey guy (the wonderful John Magaro) who’s determined to ride the rock ‘n’ roll rocket to fame. The wonderful cast includes Will Brill, Jack Huston, Bella Heathcote, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Lisa Lampanelli and James Gandolfini. No spoilers here, but I’ll just tell you that, like the final episode of The Sopranos, the ending is controversial. But I think it’s rather brilliant.

Cast a Dark Shadow (1955): Smooth Dirk Bogarde plays the kind of charming con man that you can’t believe women fall for – but they do. First there’s Mona Washbourne, who’s twice his age but foolishly believes he loves her and not her money. That credibility costs her dearly, and our antihero moves on. In Margaret Lockwood he might have finally met his match – a charming and beautiful woman who’s just cynical enough to like him but not really trust him. Can he pull out all the stops and make her his next victim? It’s odd to think that the director of this dark noir thriller, Lewis Gilbert, would later direct such bubbly fare as Educating Rita.