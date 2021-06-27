RAY'S PICKS: 'Bridegroom' is an insightful and moving documentary

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Bridegroom (2013): On May 7, 2011, 29-year-old Tom Bridegroom accidentally fell off the roof of a four-story building in Los Angeles. This moving documentary is the story of his life, as told by Shane Bitney Crone, the man who was in a relationship with him for the last six years of his life. Both men came from conservative Midwest families and had a difficult road toward happiness. Unfortunately, even death doesn’t necessarily end the desire of some families to erase or reimagine their own children, as Shane’s painful experiences with Tom’s family show. This is an insightful and moving documentary about family.
Now rentable on Amazon Video.
I Won’t Play (1944): This delightful 18-minute film won the Oscar for best live action short film, and it’s easy to see why. During the war in the Pacific, a group of bored Marines gets regaled by tales by their buddy Fingers (Dane Clark) about his involvement with pretty much every famous person in show business. He’s a charmer, but they assume he’s also full of it. Particularly since he claims to be a famous piano player, but refuses to play for them. The movie also features the fabulous Janis Paige, who is still with us at the age of 98.
Now streaming on YouTube.
Not Fade Away (2012): I’m a big fan of the movie That Thing You Do!, a sweet fable about what happens when dreams of pop music success come true. Well, here’s a movie about what happens when it doesn’t. Written and directed by David Chase, of Sopranos fame, it tells the story of a young Jersey guy (the wonderful John Magaro) who’s determined to ride the rock ‘n’ roll rocket to fame. The wonderful cast includes Will Brill, Jack Huston, Bella Heathcote, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Lisa Lampanelli and James Gandolfini. No spoilers here, but I’ll just tell you that, like the final episode of The Sopranos, the ending is controversial. But I think it’s rather brilliant.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Cast a Dark Shadow (1955): Smooth Dirk Bogarde plays the kind of charming con man that you can’t believe women fall for – but they do. First there’s Mona Washbourne, who’s twice his age but foolishly believes he loves her and not her money. That credibility costs her dearly, and our antihero moves on. In Margaret Lockwood he might have finally met his match – a charming and beautiful woman who’s just cynical enough to like him but not really trust him. Can he pull out all the stops and make her his next victim? It’s odd to think that the director of this dark noir thriller, Lewis Gilbert, would later direct such bubbly fare as Educating Rita.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question #902: Not Fade Away ends in front of what iconic Hollywood movie theater?
Answer to Trivia Question #900: Disney has adapted Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Treasure Island to film three times: Treasure Island (1950), Muppet Treasure Island (1996) and Treasure Planet (2002).
